Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy to file nomination from Channapatna on April 19

JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy to file nomination from Channapatna on April 19

PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S
Apr 04, 2023 05:04 PM IST

Kumaraswamy in the current Assembly represents Channapatna while Ramanagara is represented by his wife and Nikhil's mother Anitha Kumaraswamy.

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Monday said that he will be filing his nomination as a candidate from Channapatna segment on April 19, for the Assembly polls in Karnataka to be held on May 10.

Janata Dal (Secular) legislature party leader H D Kumaraswamy (HT)
Janata Dal (Secular) legislature party leader H D Kumaraswamy (HT)

He said his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy will be filing his papers as the party's candidate from neighbouring Ramanagara on April 17.

READ | JD(S) internal feud over Hassan seat continues amid criticism over ‘dynastic politics’

Kumaraswamy in the current Assembly represents Channapatna while Ramanagara is represented by his wife and Nikhil's mother Anitha Kumaraswamy.

Nikhil, an actor-turned-politician and JD(S) party youth wing president, had lost the 2019 Lok Sabha poll from the party bastion of Mandya to BJP-backed independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh, another actor-turned politician.

READ | Third legislator joins Congress in a month in poll-bound Karnataka

JD(S) announced its first list of 93 candidates in December.

Kumaraswamy said he and JD(S) state president C M Ibrahim will be meeting this evening and if possible the second list of candidates will be released.

"For 40-50 constituencies candidates list is ready, it will be cleared. The third list may take four to five days," he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karnataka assembly candidate jds leader mandya nikhil kumaraswamy nomination karnataka assembly election + 7 more
karnataka assembly candidate jds leader mandya nikhil kumaraswamy nomination karnataka assembly election + 6 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 04, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out