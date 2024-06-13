 Non-bailable arrest warrant issued against Ex-Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa in POCSO case: Report | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Jun 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Non-bailable arrest warrant issued against Ex-Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa in POCSO case: Report

ByHT News Desk
Jun 13, 2024 05:28 PM IST

On 14 March, Bengaluru police filed a case under the Pocso Act against Yediyurappa based on a complaint by the 17-year-old survivor’s mother.

The Bengaluru special court has issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa in a POCSO case, reported news agency PTI. The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is likely to arrest him soon.

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa at a press conference, in Bengaluru on April 21 (PTI FILE)
Bengaluru: Former Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa at a press conference, in Bengaluru on April 21 (PTI FILE)

The CID has already summoned Yediyurappa and asked him to appear for questioning in the case. The former CM is in New Delhi and will likely return to Bengaluru. On 14 March, Bengaluru police filed a case under the Pocso Act against Yediyurappa based on a complaint by the 17-year-old survivor’s mother.

(This is a breaking story and will be updated)

Bengaluru
