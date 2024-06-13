Non-bailable arrest warrant issued against Ex-Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa in POCSO case: Report

The Bengaluru special court has issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa in a POCSO case, reported news agency PTI. The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is likely to arrest him soon. Bengaluru: Former Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa at a press conference, in Bengaluru on April 21 (PTI FILE)

The CID has already summoned Yediyurappa and asked him to appear for questioning in the case. The former CM is in New Delhi and will likely return to Bengaluru. On 14 March, Bengaluru police filed a case under the Pocso Act against Yediyurappa based on a complaint by the 17-year-old survivor’s mother.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

(This is a breaking story and will be updated)