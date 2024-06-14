Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara lashed out at the BJP for calling BS Yediyurappa’s arrest warrant a ‘revenge game’ by the Congress. He said that the CID is waiting for Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and things will happen according to the procedure. Earlier, the BJP called BS Yediyurappa’s arrest warrant as a revenge against Rahul Gandhi’s defamation case. ‘Not a revenge’: Karnataka home minister on BS Yediyurappa's arrest warrant

Speaking to reporters, G Parameshwara said, “What BJP says does not make any sense. How is this case related to Rahul Gandhi? BS Yediyurappa is a senior person and one of the VIPs. Before taking any action against him, all checks will be done. The FSL report is yet to arrive and there is already an arrest warrant against him.”

The minister also said that it would be good if BS Yediyurappa comes back to Bengaluru soon. Responding to allegations, BJP general secretary P Rajeev said, ““It is not right to politicise anything and everything for political reasons. It was a false case filed three months ago. No one bothered about it until the election results came.”

The police has charged Yediyurappa under the Pocso Act and section 354 A (Sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) following a complaint from the mother of the survivor. On Thursday, A special court in Bengaluru issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against former chief minister BS Yediyurappa in connection with a case under the protection of children from sexual offences (Pocso) Act. The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is expected to arrest him soon.