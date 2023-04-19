Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep who recently announced his support to Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai addressed his first public rally at Shiggon in the state. He shared the stage with BJP national president JP Nadda and CM Basavaraj Bommai. ‘Not naam ke vaaste CM but..’: Kichcha Sudeep lauds his ‘Bommai mama’

Speaking at Shiggon, from where CM Bommai is contesting the polls, Sudeep said, “The people of Shiggon have received me with such a warm response and I feel happy to be here. I am here today to support my Bommai mama(uncle). Within a short span of time as a CM, he has contributed a lot to the development of Karnataka. He is not a 'naam ke vaaste' CM but he is sure a 'kaam ke vaaste' CM and I will always be there for him."

Sudeep also said that he admires PM Narendra Modi and his work for the country. "Whenever I visit other countries, they speak highly of India and I think our PM is the reason for all the good reputation we have gained. He is truly the most respectable man across the world," he added.

Earlier this month, Kichcha Sudeep said that his support for Bommai is his way of showing gratitude. "During the tough time, few people stood by me and it is time for me to show gratitude to them. I am not a politician and I will not be joining any party. This is my way of showing love towards my Bommai mama," he said.

The elections in Karnataka will be held on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13.