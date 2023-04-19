“Will quit electoral politics after this': Ex Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah at his nomination rally

The former chief minister of Karnataka and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah announced that this assembly election will be his final election as a candidate. He filed his nomination papers from the Varuna constituency on Wednesday and addressed a rally in his home turf. “Will quit electoral politics after this': Siddaramaiah at his nomination rally

Speaking at the rally, Siddaramaiah said, “After this assembly elections, I will quit electoral politics. The people of Varuna have always been with me and because of their support, I have reached places in my political career. This will be my last time filing papers from the Varuna constituency.” The 75-year-old politician won from Chamundeswari constituency in 1983 for the first time and later played an important role in Janata Dal (Secular) and the Congress party. He also served as a chief minister of Karnataka between 2013 – 2018.

In the 2018 assembly elections, Siddaramaiah contested from Badami and Chamundeswari constituencies in which he only won Badami. In this assembly elections, the Congress leader is contesting from his traditional Varuna constituency, and he was denied a ticket at Kolar, where he earlier announced that he will be contesting from. Siddaramaiah is also eying at the chief ministerial post once again, if Congress manages to win the assembly elections.

The Election Commission of India announced that assembly elections in the state will be held on May 10 and results will be declared on May 13. The last date for filing nominations is April 20 and the last date to withdraw the nomination is April 24.