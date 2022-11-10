Now, you can read books at police stations; Check out these mini libraries

Police stations in Bengaluru have taken up a new initiative by installing bookshelves on their premises. Most bookshelves have been set up in the southeast zone of the city, The News Minute reported.

Stations have already received hundreds of books as donations from residents and locals. As many as 14 police stations will have libraries, with the pilot programme being set up in four stations in the southeast zone.

IPS officer CK Baba, who is the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) of the southeast division of Bengaluru, said the programme will be tried out on a pilot basis in Koramangala, Mico Layout, Hulimavu and Electronic City.

These police stations inaugurated their mini-libraries on the occasion of Kannada Rajyotsava on November 1.

Baba said anyone can walk up to the police stations and use these books for recreation or learning. "The initiative is to bring the police and public closer and create a condition where it will reduce stress levels for people who carry a fear with them when visiting police stations,” Baba said.

The libraries are also set to host magazines and newspapers apart from books.

“Arakshak Janasnehi Library for Kannada Rajyotsava, This is Rajyotsava Celebration by South East Police Division, Library started at Koramangala, Mico Layout and Electronic City Police Stations,” Baba had tweeted.

“In another fortnight’s time, the rest of the police stations will also have functioning libraries. The programme has received a good response from residents since its launch," Baba added.

