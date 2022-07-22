Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / On Congress leader's 'earned enough in name of Gandhis' comment, Karnataka home minister's reaction
bengaluru news

On Congress leader's 'earned enough in name of Gandhis' comment, Karnataka home minister's reaction

Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra reacted to Congress leader's ‘have earned enough in the name of the Gandhis’ comment and said all Congress leaders should hand over whatever wealth they have accumulated as that belongs to the public.  
Congress leader Ramesh Kumar's statement has put the Congress in a spot.&nbsp;
Congress leader Ramesh Kumar's statement has put the Congress in a spot. 
Published on Jul 22, 2022 01:47 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra on Friday said the statement of Congress leader Ramesh Kumar where he said Congress leaders earned enough in the name of Nehru and Gandhi is a serious one which calls for introspection from every Congress leader. "We have a lot of respect for Ramesh Kumar. His statement is serious and every Congressman should analyse themselves, hand over whatever they made in the name of Gandhi, Nehru. It belongs to people and must be returned," he said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

A political row broke out after the Congress leader's statement on Thursday in a rally against the ED's summons to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case.

“We have made enough for two to three generations in the name of (Jawaharlal) Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi and if we are not prepared for this (protests), then in the future there will be worms in our food,” the Congress leader said.

"Let us shun pettiness and cribbing. Let us set aside all our small issues, we need to strengthen the Congress and Sonia Gandhi. She should feel morally content that the entire Congress stood behind her (Sonia Gandhi) for issuing a summons to her," Ramesh Kumar said adding, "The morsel we are eating today will become meaningful if she (Sonia Gandhi), feels content that the country is standing in her support to repay her for losing her husband..."

Reacting to Ramesh Kumar's statement, which is being termed as a 'confession', the Karnataka BJP said the truth is that 'slaves' are not protesting for democracy, but to save their 'corrupt masters'.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
sonia gandhi congress karnataka + 1 more
sonia gandhi congress karnataka
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • CM Bommai distributes sweets to celebrate the new President of India, Droupadi Murmu. (Image source: BSBommai/Twitter)

    Karnataka CM celebrates Droupadi Murmu's win in presidential election

    Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday congratulated Droupadi Murmu after the Bharatiya Janata Party nominee beat the opposition's Yashwant Sinha and emerged victorious in the presidential election. Bommai was later also seen distributing sweets at the Jagannath Bhavan to celebrate Murmu's win.

  • Delhi LG VK Saxena has asked CBI to investigate the Arvind Kejriwal government’s excise policy for the city. (File image)

    LG seeks CBI probe into Delhi govt’s liquor policy; Kejriwal calls case ‘fake’

    Delhi's lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Friday asked the Central Bureau of Investigation to inquire into the Delhi government's excise policy, 2021-22, flagging procedural lapses in its implementation which he suggested were intended to benefit private liquor barons and individuals “at the highest echelons of the government”, people familiar with the matter said.

  • Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia with AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj. (ANI file)

    'They are after Manish Sisodia': AAP reacts after Delhi L-G's latest order    

    After Delhi lieutenant governor (L-G) VK Saxena recommended a CBI investigation into Arvind Kejriwal government's Excise Policy, 2021-22, over alleged violations of rules and procedural lapses, the Aam Aadmi Party on Friday alleged that the Centre is scared of the Delhi government and "trying all means" to hinder its work. AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj also claimed that after Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain, the CBI, income tax and ED have been after deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.

  • Star Air partners with Embraer to add two new aircrafts to its fleet in a bid to improve regional connectivity across India.

    Bengaluru-based Star Air to expand regional connectivity with two new aircrafts

    In its effort to strengthen India's regional connectivity, Star Air, the aviation vertical of Sanjay Ghodawat Group, announced the regional carrier has signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) for two Embraer E175 aircrafts with Nordic Aviation Capital, one of the largest Regional Aircraft Lessors in the world. The same was announced during a press event organized by Embraer at the Farnborough International Airshow, UK, in presence of senior officials from Embraer and Star Air.

  • The three-tier urban civic body elections in MP for 347 municipal bodies, including 16 municipal corporations, 76 municipal councils and 255 Nagar Parishads, were held in two phases – on July 6 and 13. (ANI File Photo)

    PFI’s political wing SDPI wins 3 municipal seats in Neemuch district

    Bhopal: Three candidates of the Social Democratic Party of India, a political wing of the Popular Front of India won the councillor elections from Neemuch, which witnessed communal tension in May this year. SDPI candidates Arbina Bi and Jafar Shah won from wards 10 and 11 of Rampur municipality of Neemuch district by defeating two BJP candidates while Jafar Shah won from wards no 11 of Manasa by defeating a Congress candidate.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out