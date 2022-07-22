On Congress leader's 'earned enough in name of Gandhis' comment, Karnataka home minister's reaction
Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra on Friday said the statement of Congress leader Ramesh Kumar where he said Congress leaders earned enough in the name of Nehru and Gandhi is a serious one which calls for introspection from every Congress leader. "We have a lot of respect for Ramesh Kumar. His statement is serious and every Congressman should analyse themselves, hand over whatever they made in the name of Gandhi, Nehru. It belongs to people and must be returned," he said, as quoted by news agency ANI.
A political row broke out after the Congress leader's statement on Thursday in a rally against the ED's summons to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case.
“We have made enough for two to three generations in the name of (Jawaharlal) Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi and if we are not prepared for this (protests), then in the future there will be worms in our food,” the Congress leader said.
"Let us shun pettiness and cribbing. Let us set aside all our small issues, we need to strengthen the Congress and Sonia Gandhi. She should feel morally content that the entire Congress stood behind her (Sonia Gandhi) for issuing a summons to her," Ramesh Kumar said adding, "The morsel we are eating today will become meaningful if she (Sonia Gandhi), feels content that the country is standing in her support to repay her for losing her husband..."
Reacting to Ramesh Kumar's statement, which is being termed as a 'confession', the Karnataka BJP said the truth is that 'slaves' are not protesting for democracy, but to save their 'corrupt masters'.
Karnataka CM celebrates Droupadi Murmu's win in presidential election
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday congratulated Droupadi Murmu after the Bharatiya Janata Party nominee beat the opposition's Yashwant Sinha and emerged victorious in the presidential election. Bommai was later also seen distributing sweets at the Jagannath Bhavan to celebrate Murmu's win.
LG seeks CBI probe into Delhi govt’s liquor policy; Kejriwal calls case ‘fake’
Delhi's lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Friday asked the Central Bureau of Investigation to inquire into the Delhi government's excise policy, 2021-22, flagging procedural lapses in its implementation which he suggested were intended to benefit private liquor barons and individuals “at the highest echelons of the government”, people familiar with the matter said.
'They are after Manish Sisodia': AAP reacts after Delhi L-G's latest order
After Delhi lieutenant governor (L-G) VK Saxena recommended a CBI investigation into Arvind Kejriwal government's Excise Policy, 2021-22, over alleged violations of rules and procedural lapses, the Aam Aadmi Party on Friday alleged that the Centre is scared of the Delhi government and "trying all means" to hinder its work. AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj also claimed that after Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain, the CBI, income tax and ED have been after deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.
Bengaluru-based Star Air to expand regional connectivity with two new aircrafts
In its effort to strengthen India's regional connectivity, Star Air, the aviation vertical of Sanjay Ghodawat Group, announced the regional carrier has signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) for two Embraer E175 aircrafts with Nordic Aviation Capital, one of the largest Regional Aircraft Lessors in the world. The same was announced during a press event organized by Embraer at the Farnborough International Airshow, UK, in presence of senior officials from Embraer and Star Air.
PFI’s political wing SDPI wins 3 municipal seats in Neemuch district
Bhopal: Three candidates of the Social Democratic Party of India, a political wing of the Popular Front of India won the councillor elections from Neemuch, which witnessed communal tension in May this year. SDPI candidates Arbina Bi and Jafar Shah won from wards 10 and 11 of Rampur municipality of Neemuch district by defeating two BJP candidates while Jafar Shah won from wards no 11 of Manasa by defeating a Congress candidate.
