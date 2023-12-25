One dead, 70 hospitalised due to alleged food poisoning in Hoskote near Bengaluru

A woman died and 70 others were hospitalised in a suspected case of food poisoning in Hoskote in Bengaluru Rural limits, police said on Monday. Police said they suspect the cause of food poisoning to be an edible offering at a place of worship in the area. One dead, 70 hospitalised due to alleged food poisoning in Karnataka

Some of those hospitalised have been discharged while others are still undergoing treatment. The health department is closely monitoring the situation. As of now, it is suspected to be a case of food poisoning, but since the investigation is in the initial stage, the exact cause cannot be ascertained at present, they added. Preliminary inquiry has revealed that on Saturday, most of them had visited a temple in Hoskote town where they ate 'prasad'. A day later, a few among those complained of dysentery and vomiting after which they rushed to hospitals for treatment.

A woman who complained of the same symptoms was admitted in one of these hospitals on Sunday afternoon and died this morning, a senior police officer said. Many others also were admitted to hospitals on Sunday morning and complained about dysentery and vomiting. "We have information that about 70 people have been admitted to different hospitals. The health department has identified five hospitals in which maximum patients have been admitted. Looking at the situation, in one of the hospitals, they have dedicated an entire floor to treat ICU patients. Patients suspect that the prasad they ate at the temple on Saturday must have led to alleged food posioning. But there were also others who did not eat the prasad and yet developed dysentery and vomiting. So it needs to be verified," he said.

"We have started recording statements of these patients. So far we have not registered any complaint. Our investigation is in the initial stage. We are awaiting a complaint from the health department and the food safety officer. Based on the statements and their complaints, we will soon be registering a case and taking necessary action," he added.