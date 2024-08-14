One dead, another injured in pressure cooker explosion near Bengaluru's Udupi Upahara restaurant

In a significant development, an explosion in the JP Nagar area of Bengaluru has left one dead and another injured. The blast, which occurred at around 10 am near an Udupi Upahara restaurant outlet, is believed to have been caused by a pressure cooker malfunction. The blast, which occurred at around 10 am near an Udupi Upahara restaurant outlet, is believed to have been caused by a pressure cooker malfunction. (Keshav Singh/HT)(Representative image)

Two men, both natives of Uttar Pradesh, were injured in the incident. They were both undergoing treatment, however, one of them succumbed to his injuries. The force of the explosion was significant enough to scatter household items in the vicinity, India Today reported.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayananda confirmed that the explosion was accidental, clarifying that there was no evidence of a terrorist act.

"We have thoroughly checked and ruled out the use of explosives. It was a pressure cooker blast. The injured men are barbers. We have examined the investigation materials this morning and found no evidence of mischief. NIA officials are here to conduct a cross-examination," a senior police official told the publication.

In response to the incident, a team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrived in Bengaluru this morning. They are collaborating with local law enforcement to further investigate the cause of the blast and evaluate the extent of the damage.

This comes after a low intensity IED blast at the popular South Indian restaurant The Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru in March, which injured as many as 10 people.

Further probe is underway and more details are awaited shortly.