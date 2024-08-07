 Blast at Kolkata's Jodhpur Park cafe, one injured; probe on | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Aug 07, 2024
New Delhi
Blast at Kolkata's Jodhpur Park cafe, one injured; probe on

ByHT News Desk
Aug 07, 2024 02:07 PM IST

The injured person has been shifted to hospital for treatment, she said.

One person was injured after an explosion at a cafe in South Kolkata on Wednesday, news agency PTI reported citing a local municipal councillor, Mousumi Das. The person with burn injuries has been shifted to hospital for treatment, she said.

A boy who works at the cafe at Jodhpur Park sustained burn injuries after an explosion. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
A boy who works at the cafe at Jodhpur Park sustained burn injuries after an explosion. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

"A boy who works at the cafe at Jodhpur Park sustained burn injuries after an explosion, which blew off the shutter and broke the windows. We initially thought it might have been caused by an LPG cylinder blast," said Mousumi Das.

News / India News / Blast at Kolkata's Jodhpur Park cafe, one injured; probe on
