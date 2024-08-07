Blast at Kolkata's Jodhpur Park cafe, one injured; probe on

One person was injured after an explosion at a cafe in South Kolkata on Wednesday, news agency PTI reported citing a local municipal councillor, Mousumi Das. The person with burn injuries has been shifted to hospital for treatment, she said. A boy who works at the cafe at Jodhpur Park sustained burn injuries after an explosion. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

"A boy who works at the cafe at Jodhpur Park sustained burn injuries after an explosion, which blew off the shutter and broke the windows. We initially thought it might have been caused by an LPG cylinder blast," said Mousumi Das.