OTT for Kannada films: Karnataka government sets up expert panel to boost regional cinema

Following a budget announcement earlier this month, the state issued an order on September 20, forming a 10-member panel tasked with preparing an outline for the OTT platform. The order was released by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) on Thursday, Indian Express reported.

According to the report, the panel will be headed by the Commissioner of the Department of Information and Public Relations and includes key film industry figures such as Mehboob Pasha, chairman of Sri Kanteerava Studios Limited; Sadhu Kokila, actor and music director and chairman of Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy; film producers K P Srikanth and Rockline Venkatesh; and actor Duniya Vijay. The group is expected to submit a comprehensive report on the development of the platform to the state government.

In addition to the OTT panel, the CMO also released two other orders aimed at boosting the Kannada film industry. The first involves a 12-member panel tasked with drafting a policy to treat the film industry on par with other industries, studying film policies implemented by the Centre and other states.

The second is a 10-member panel focused on preserving Kannada films that reflect Karnataka’s social, historical, and cultural heritage. This panel will travel to Mumbai, Kerala, and other locations to consult experts and explore best practices for digital and non-digital preservation. The budget allocation for the film repository is ₹3 crore.

Cinema ticket price cap on hold Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court has put a stay on the government’s recent order fixing a uniform maximum cinema ticket price of ₹200 (excluding taxes) across multiplexes and cinema halls in the state. The stay was issued following a petition challenging the cap, effectively halting the implementation of the new ticket limit until further notice.

The stay comes in the backdrop of the state government’s attempts to regulate ticket pricing while simultaneously promoting Kannada films through digital platforms. Officials said the panel reports on the OTT platform and preservation of Kannada films are expected to be completed in the coming months, which could shape the future of the industry both in theatres and online.

(With agency inputs)