Kantara Chapter 1 trailer still AI-tweaked into Bengaluru pothole meme, hilarious post goes viral

The meme comes at a time when frustration over Bengaluru’s pothole-laden streets is at an all-time high, as residents struggle with damaged roads during the monsoon season. It adds to a growing chorus of online and offline complaints, with many pointing out that despite ongoing city repair efforts, potholes remain a persistent problem. The timing of the post, coinciding with increased social media attention on road maintenance and civic issues, has made it resonate even more strongly with netizens.

A viral image of a still from the Kantara: Chapter 1 trailer, featuring lead actress Rukmini Vasanth with food, has been AI-regenerated to depict her with tar, referencing Bengaluru’s infamous potholes.

Social media users have responded to the meme, praising its creativity and humor. Many noted its popularity compared to other iterations, with one user commenting, “Winner of this template and most important on,” while another said, “Seen many memes on this pic but this one has won the trend.”

Kantara: Chapter 1 Kantara: Chapter 1 stars Rishab Shetty in the lead role, with Rukmini Vasanth playing Princess Kanakavathi. Sharing her experience working on the film, Rukmini said in a press note:

“For me, Princess Kanakavathi has been one of the most special journeys of my life. It wasn't just about looking regal, it was more about carrying a piece of our land, our folklore, and our faith in every movement. I think that's why the trailer feels so powerful, because it's the spirit of an entire culture shining through the glimpses. Kanakavathi is royal, yes, but she is also human and vulnerable. I had to surrender to her grace, but also to her grit. I can't wait for people to meet her in theatres.”

The official trailer of Kantara: Chapter 1 was unveiled on Monday, showcasing glimpses of the film’s intense storytelling and cultural roots, and has already generated considerable buzz across social media platforms.

Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. (With agency inputs)

