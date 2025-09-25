90 days to fix Bengaluru? Government's crash plan targets potholes, garbage and ORR traffic mess

Amid mounting criticism over Bengaluru’s crumbling infrastructure, the Karnataka government has rolled out a 90-day action plan aimed at tackling some of the city’s biggest civic challenges, pothole-ridden roads, uncollected garbage, incomplete projects, and worsening traffic snarls on the Outer Ring Road (ORR). The roadmap was finalised at a high-level review meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh. (X/@kiranshaw)

The plan also explores congestion pricing to ease pressure on one of Bengaluru’s busiest stretches.

The roadmap was finalised at a high-level review meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh on September 24, Moneycontrol reported. Senior officials including Additional Chief Secretary (Urban Development) Tushar Girinath, GBA Commissioner Maheshwar Rao, Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, civic activist RK Misra, and representatives of multiple agencies were present.

Mazumdar-Shaw later posted on X that the meeting had resulted in “a time-bound roadmap for roads, garbage and debris management” with the participation of all key agencies.

