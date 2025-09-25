90 days to fix Bengaluru? Government's crash plan targets potholes, garbage and ORR traffic mess

Amid mounting criticism over Bengaluru’s crumbling infrastructure, the Karnataka government has rolled out a 90-day action plan aimed at tackling some of the city’s biggest civic challenges, pothole-ridden roads, uncollected garbage, incomplete projects, and worsening traffic snarls on the Outer Ring Road (ORR).
The plan also explores congestion pricing to ease pressure on one of Bengaluru’s busiest stretches.
The roadmap was finalised at a high-level review meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh on September 24, Moneycontrol reported. Senior officials including Additional Chief Secretary (Urban Development) Tushar Girinath, GBA Commissioner Maheshwar Rao, Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, civic activist RK Misra, and representatives of multiple agencies were present.
Mazumdar-Shaw later posted on X that the meeting had resulted in “a time-bound roadmap for roads, garbage and debris management” with the participation of all key agencies.
Speaking to reporters, she said, “We have discussed the 90-day plan covering roads, garbage clearance, and sewerage. The government has given assurance, but citizens also must support. In 90 days, we expect visible changes such as filling potholes, asphalting, white topping, completing unfinished projects, ORR redevelopment, and progress on 12 high-density corridors.”
Three phases
According to Misra, the action plan will be executed in phases, the report further added.
October: Make all major roads motorable, including full resurfacing where required.
November: Launch the ‘My Street, My Responsibility’ campaign to encourage citizen involvement in garbage disposal and reporting violations.
December: Rope in corporate participation, particularly along the ORR, where nearly 25 lakh IT employees commute daily.
Among other things, the meeting also touched upon expediting the ORR Metro line and improving inter-campus connectivity in IT parks, steps expected to complement the 90-day effort to repair and revive Bengaluru’s strained civic infrastructure.