‘Outlines inclusive economic development’: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw praises FM Nirmala Sitharaman on interim budget

Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on Thursday complimented Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over her presentation of the interim budget, calling it an "all encompassing growth focused" one, which augments inclusive economic development. File photo of Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw.(Mint file)

The Biotechnology industry veteran said the budget has “outlined a comprehensive roadmap for sustained economic growth that will enable India to achieve developed economy status by 2047”.

Mazumdar-Shaw, who is known to be verbose on civic issues relating to Bengaluru, took to social media and wrote, “In the interim budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has outlined a comprehensive roadmap for sustained economic growth that will enable India to achieve developed economy status by 2047. Her emphasis on research and innovation, bio manufacturing, robust infrastructure development, and technology-driven digital transformation augur well for India to deliver on aspirational yet people-centric, inclusive development.”

"No tax change, 'Viksit Bharat' mantra in last budget before polls - an all encompassing growth focused interim budget which augments inclusive economic development. Bio manufacturing and research financing to boost innovation and green technologies is positive," She shared in a separate post on micro-blogging site ‘X’, formerly Twitter.

This is Sitharaman's last Budget or Interim Budget before the upcoming and highly anticipated Lok Sabha elections later this year. Reactions poured in from several quarters shortly after the budget announcement, with Former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader B S Yediyurappa terming it a “progressive” and “realistic” budget.

On the other hand, incumbent Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called the interim budget “most disappointing”.