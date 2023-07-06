Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Over 4000 new CCTV cameras installed at 1,400 locations in Bengaluru. Details

Over 4000 new CCTV cameras installed at 1,400 locations in Bengaluru. Details

ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath
Jul 06, 2023 02:58 PM IST

This is said to be part of phase 1 of the Safe City Project, which was launched by the central government.

To enhance the safety measures in Bengaluru, a total of 4,100 CCTV cameras were installed across the city, announced the police department. This is said to be part of phase 1 of the Safe City Project, which was launched by the central government.

Over 4000 new CCTV cameras installed at 1,400 locations in Bengaluru.
Over 4000 new CCTV cameras installed at 1,400 locations in Bengaluru.

Also Read - Drones to be deployed at 8 junctions for monitoring Bengaluru traffic: Report

According to Bengaluru police, 1,400 locations in the city are equipped with 4,100 CCTV cameras which will be functional round the clock. Another 3,400 additional cameras will be installed in remaining locations during the second phase of Safety City Project. The cameras are expected to bring high standards of safety, especially for women in the city which is a home for people across the globe. The recently installed Safety Islands are also part of phase 1 of Safe City Project.

What are Safety Islands?

The telephone booth like structures which are blue in color are installed at different junctions of Bengaluru. When anyone is in distress and away or inaccessible to their mobile phone, they can use these safety islands to contact nearby police stations. CCTV footage is also installed near each safety island and to give a real time update about the person who called to the police. There are 30 Safety Islands in Bengaluru as of now and recently, one of the devices helped a Maldives national to find his lost bag in an autorickshaw at the city.

Meanwhile, the traffic police in Karnataka’s capital are also using drone cameras to tackle the heavy traffic at bottlenecks in the city.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out