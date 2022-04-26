Overcharging cabs, no trains or metro: Commute to Bengaluru airport a recurring nightmare
Going to and coming back from the airport is becoming a recurring nightmare for Bengalureans. Despite its size, getting to the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) is becoming a Sisyphean task for commuters.
The lack of rail connectivity (metro or suburban) to the airport is making life particularly difficult.
The South-Western Railway is running just one train to the airport from the city while BMTC is operating only 85 bus services.
While work on Namma Metro’s KR Puram-KIA line work has started there’s no final world on the deadline. It’s believed that it won’t be operational before 2024-2025.
According to The Metro Rail Guy, a blog that covers public transit, a metro line to the airport has been in the plan since 2005 when construction began on the airport.
The Blue Line is supposed to connect 17 stations – Kasturinagara, Horamavu, HRBR Layout (erst. Babusaheb Palya), Kalyan Nagar, HBR layout, Nagawara, Veerannapalya, Kempapura, Hebbal, Kodigehalli, Jakkur Cross, Yelahanka (erst. Kogilu Cross), Bagalur Cross (erst. Bagalur/PRR Cross), Bettahalasuru, Doddajala (erst. Trumpet Junction), Airport City (erst. Sky Garden, to be built at-grade) and KIAL Terminals (erst. Airport Terminal, to be built partially underground).
The KIA is 40 km from the city’s main business district.
Frequent fliers often complain that cab drivers demand extra charges to take them from the airport with even app-based services like Ola and Uber drivers demanding extra money.
Frequent fliers complain that they have to wait at least 30 minutes to grab a cab.
One Twitter user said: “India's biggest fraud on rental cabs (sic) are going on at Bengaluru airport, where security and life of passengers being compromised by making the passenger to board the cab and payment being negotiated after cancelling the booking on the go like at gun point (sic).”
Meanwhile, a cab driver told a leading daily that rising diesel prices has forced cab drivers to cut corners since the passenger’s payment is not enough. He added that’s the reason drivers are often taking roads with no tolls and refusing to switch on the AC.
