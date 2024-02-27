Parts of Bengaluru to face water supply disruption today. Live updates
As Bengaluru experiences a premature onset of summer heat, concerns over water scarcity have intensified. In response, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials said, they held a meeting on Saturday to devise a comprehensive strategy aimed at alleviating the city’s water woes.
Parts of Bengaluru are expected to experience water disruptions for 24 hours starting Tuesday, the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewage Board (BWSSB) announced. This interruption is due to emergency maintenance work and the installation of Unaccounted For Water (UFW) bulk flow meters.
BWSSB alert people to store water for emergency situations
As Bengaluru's water body will be responsible for 24-hour long water supply disruption, it ahs alrted the residents who are living in the affected areas. People were already alerted to store some extra water as supply will be stopped on February. A few residents have also alerted water tanker suppliers to supply water for the day.
Why Bengaluru is facing water supply disruption today?
The water disruption from 6am today to 6am tomorrow is due to the emergency maintenance works of BWSSB (Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewage Board). The Unaccounted For Water (UFW) bulk flow metres will be installed, and BWSSB will alert the residents.
Which areas of Bengaluru are facing water supply disruption?
According to BWSSB list, areas like Nandadeepa layout, Shankarappa layout, Pattanagere, Mylasadra village, Bhoomika layout, University layout 4th and 5th stage, BEML 10th stage, Manipal 5th stage, Bhuvaneshwari nagara 1st and 2nd stage, Kengeri upanagara, Kengeri, Nagadevanahalli and etc will face water supply disruptions. Here is the full list