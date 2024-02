Bengaluru braces for 24-hour water supply cut on Feb 27-28. Check affected areas

Parts of Bengaluru are expected to experience water disruptions for 24 hours starting Tuesday, the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewage Board (BWSSB) announced. This interruption is due to emergency maintenance work and the installation of Unaccounted For Water (UFW) bulk flow meters. The BWSSB has notified residents and gated communities receiving the Cauvery water supply, advising them to store sufficient water to avoid inconvenience. (File)

The water supply will be affected from 6 am on Tuesday until 6 am on Wednesday (February 27 to February 28). The shutdown will impact Cauvery 4th stage 2nd Phase.

Water supply cut is expected to affect the following areas:

4th Block Nandini Layout, BHEL Layout, Nandini Layout, Srinivasa Nagar, Jaimaruthi Nagar & Badavane, Sakamma Layout, Narasimha swamy Layout, Muneshwaranagara, Jnanajyothinagar, Jnanaganganagar, Mallathahalli, NGEF layout, Part of ITI layout, 1st & 2nd stage railway layout, RHBCS layout 1st and 2nd stage, Byraweshwaranagar, Sunkadakatte, Jayalakshmamma layout, Eranapalya, D group layout, Kebbehalla, Chandana layout, Chandrashekar layout, Geology layout, Narasapura, Kandaya layout, Mulakattamma layout, Part of papareddypalya, BEL 1st and 2nd stage, Bilekallu, Byadarahalli, Upkar layout, RR Residency, Gidadakonenahalli, Ullal Village, Sonnenahalli, Telecom layout, Vinayaka layout, Ullal, Balaji layout, Sir.M Vishveshwaraiah layout 1st block to 9th block, Muneshwaranagara, Prakruthi nagara, HMT Layout, Nisarga layout, Income tax layout, Ramaiah Layout, Gangamma Badavane, Shettehalli Ward-12,Mallasandra Ward-13,Bagalagunte Ward-14,Dasarahalli Ward-15,Jalahalli Ward-16, HMT Ward38, Chokkasandra Ward-39, Peenya Industrial Area Ward-41,LakshmiDevi Nagra Ward42, Laggere Ward-69, Rajgopalnagar Ward-70, Hegganahalli Ward-71,Kottigepalya Ward73,Herohalli Ward-72, Ideal home 1st & 2nd phase, BHEL layout Javare gowda nagar, Kenchenahalli, Halge vaderahalli, LIC layout, Nanjappa layout, Concord layout, Krishna garden, Sweet homes, BHEL layout North & South, BHEL layout Extension, Basappa layout.

Some other affected areas are Nandadeepa layout, Shankarappa layout, Pattanagere, Mylasadra village, Bhoomika layout, University layout 4th and 5th stage, BEML 10th stage, Manipal 5th stage, Bhuvaneshwari nagara 1st and 2nd stage, Kengeri upanagara, Kengeri, Nagadevanahalli, vidhya peeta road 1 to 13rd cross, Jnanabharathi 1st to 4th block, KCHS layout, RR layout, Jagajyothi layout, Mariyappanapalya, Dubasi palya, Brundhavan layout, Swathi layout, KPSC layout, Kempamma layout, Dodda gollarahatti, Chikka gollarahatti, Megalu beedhi, BDA enclave, Mysore road, Shirke, Shivanna layout, BHEL L shape, Jayanna layout, Marappa layout, Rajghar bhavan, MC Layout, Subbanna garden, Marenahalli, Binny Layout, RPC layout, Nagarabhavi, Manasanagar, Hoysalanagara, Suvarna Layout, Metro Layout, Nayandahalli, Ranganatha colony, Roshan nagar, BCC Layout, Thigalara Thota, Vinayaka layout, Vidyagiri Layout, Ranganathapura, Maruthi nagara, Kaveri nagara, Sampige layout, Kamakshipalya, Pattegarapalya, Prashanthanagar, Thimmenahalli , Govindarajanagara, KHB Colony, MRCR Layout, Petechennapaa Industrial, Saraswathinagara, Shivanandanagar, Anubhavanagara , Canara bank colony, Dasarahalli, GKW Layout, Basaveshwara Layout, Nanjarasappa Layout, Moodalapalya, Madhura Nagara, Income tax layout, P F Layout, CHBCS Layout, Kanakanagar, Byraveshwaranagar, Coconut garden, Adarshanagar, Kalyan nagar, Sanjeevini nagara, BDA Layout, Shakthi Garden, Annapoorneshwari nagara, Muneshwaranagara,

Some more areas which will be affected are Srinivasanagara, Hucchappa layout, Amarjyothi nagara, BhakthiLingeshwara nagara, Munikrishnappa Layout, Cauvery Layout, Panchasheelanagara, Jagajyothinagara, Kempannana Thota, Sahakar nagar, Kodige halli, Tata nagar, Amco layout, Devi nagar, Byatarayanapura, Yashodha nagar, Amrutha nagar, Amrutha halli, Jakkur, Coffee Board layout, Kempa pura, GKVK layout, Jakkur plantation, Yelahanka New town, Judicial layout, Attur, Yelahanka old town, Maruti nagar, Kogilu APMC, Vidyaranya pura, Singapura, MS palya, Ramachandra pura, Defence layout, Air force station Jalahalli east, AMS layout, Bhuvaneshwari nagar, Manyatha residency, Marianna palya, Nandana residency, Maruthi nagara, Vallabhanagara, Sharada Nagara, Yeshwanthapur (Part), Muthyalanagar, JP Park, SBM Colony, BEL Road (Part), Dollors Colony (Part), Chamundinagar, Bhuvaneshwarinagar, Ejipura, HAL 2nd stage & 3rd stage, Indiranagar, Jeevanbhimanagar, New Thippasandra, Geethanjali Layout, 515 Colony, Kaggadaspura, Nagavarpalya, Sadduguntepalya, Sadananda Nagar, New Byappanahali, Gm Palya, Malleshpalya, Maruthi Nagar, Indiranagar 1st stage, Micheal Palya, Krishniahna Palya, Konena Agrahara, BDA Layout, Shivalingaiah Colony, KPWD quarters, Kodihalli, Versova Layout, Byrasandra, Krishnappa Garden, Anandpura, Sudhamanagara, Marathahalli, Yamalur, Kempapura, Murugeshpalya, N R Colony, NAL, Rusthom Begh Layout, S R Layout, P R Layout, N R Layout, Ashoka Avenue, K R Garden, Vinayakanagara A and B Block, Srirama Nagari Slum, Defence MAP Quarters, Vayu Vihar, Haraluru, Ambalipura, Kasavanahalli, Kaikondanahalli, Dodda Kannahalli, Junnasandra village, Life style layout, Silver Ock layout, Lake Dew Residency layout, Crystal Gate layout, Owners Court Layout East & West, Reliance Residency layout, Subha Enclave layout, KPC layout, Mudaliyar layout, Jalashri layout, HBR layout, HRBR layout, Kalyana nagar, Ramaiah layout, Govindpura, Nagawara, Hennur, Kammanahalli, Kacharakana Halli, Oilmill road, KSFC layout, Gurumurthy road, Sait palya, Patel ramaiah layout, Patel nanjundappa layout, Kurinarayanappa layout, Sadashiva temple road, Kanakadasa layout, Satyamurthy road, OMBR layout, Chikkabanasawadi, Kasturinagar, Banasawadi, Balaji layout, Green park layout, B Channasandra, J.P.Nagara 8th phase, 1st Block & 2nd Block, Sharathi Nagara, Surabhi Nagara west, BGS Layout, Jamboonagara, Harinagara, Srinidhi Layout, Krishna nagara, SBM Colony, Annapoorneshwari Layout, Pai layout, Pushpak Farm, Old Bank Colony, New Bank Colony, PNB Nagara, Doctors Colony, Jai Kumar layout, Soudamini layout, Anjanadri layout, Coconut Garden, BDA J.P.nagara 9th Phase, 1 to 7th Blocks, Anajanpaura 1 to 5th G Block, Bilekahalli Village, Sarvaboumanagara, Arakere Village, BTS layout, Doctors layout, Natappa layout, BDA Layout 2nd block, Nyanappanahalli Village, Bandepalya, Suguma layout, Vinayaka Nagara, Sree Enclave, R.R.Layout, Saraswathipuram, Vysya Bank Colony, Shanthinikethana layout, Hulimavu Village, BDA layout 6th Stage 1st Block, Kempamma Layout, Raghavendra layout,

Yet other areas include Avanisringerei nagara, Muneshwara layout, Krishna layout, Mutturaya Swamy layout, Janatha Colony, Post office road, Samrath layout, Syndicate Bank Colony, Vijayashri Layout, Timmappareddy layout, Venkateshwara Layout, Jamboosvari Dinne, kothnur Dinne, Hongasandra, Shanthi Nagar, Muniyappa Layout, Begur road, APR Choultry Road, Vinayaka layout, Vidya Jyothi Road, New Mico Layout, Om Shakthi Layout, Bhagath Singh road, Vajpayee Layout, Ramaiah Layout, Narasimha Reddy Layout, Balaji Layout, Cauvery Nagar, Srinivasa Choultry Road, SR Naidu Layout, MSR Layout, Srinivasa Layout, Pragathi Layout, Ramesh Reddy Layout, Ambedkar Colony, Muneshwara Layout, Kerala Layout, Silk Board Colony, Adarsha Layout, Vivekananda Nagar, Mangammanapalya (part), Garvebhavipalya, Lakshmi Layout, Munireddy Layout, Abbayya Reddy Layout, Gowramma Layout, Srirama Nagar, Chikkabiddappa Layout, Chikkabegur, Kudlu Gate, Roja Silks road, Singasandra (part), Manipal Country Road, AECS B Block, Wellington Paradise Layout, Krishna Reddy Layout, Green Garden Layout, Bommanahalli, Virat Nagar, Roopena Agrahara, NGR Layout, Gulbarga Colony, SLV Layout, Chikkathayappa Reddy Layout, Ambedkar Colony, Bovi Colony, Bhanu Nursing Home road, Begur road, Muneshwara Layout, Cauvery Nagar, NR Layout, Duo-Heights Layout, Royal Meridian Layout, Royal Shelters Layout, Devarachikkanahalli, Sagar Layout, Srinivasa Reddy Layout, Krishna Layout, Shamanna Reddy Layout, Nadamma Layout, Manjunatha Layout and Podu village etc. Somasundarapalya, Muneshwara Layout, Kudlu Road, Hosapalya, M G Palya, Madeena Nagara, Popular colony, Muneshwara Nagara, Bandepalya, C.K. Nagara, Hosa Road, AECS Layout -A,B C, D & E Block, Thippa Reddy Layout, Srinivasa Reddy Layout, Vaikuntam Layout, Lakshmi Narayanapura, Hanumantha Layout, Friends Layout 7, 8 & 9th cross, Chinnappanahalli, Vinayaka Layout, V Narayana Reddy Layout, Doddanekkundi Extension, Ferns City, Chinnappanahalli 1st cross upto 6th 'C' cross, Maruthi Nagar, Earappa Reddy Layout, Kodanda Rama Reddy Layout, Hemanth Nagar, RJ Garden, Kundhalahalli Colony, Kundalahalli Village, Ashwath Nagara, Hoodi- Basavannanagar road, Nagappa Layout, Thimmareddy Industrial Layout, Thimma Reddy Layout, Rajhalakshmi Layout, Satya Sai Layout, SV Layout, Puttanna Layout, Srinivasa Reddy Layout, Basavanna Nagar, Maruthi Layout, Sundaram Reddy Layout, Ganesh Reddy Layout, Seetharam Palya, Maheshwari Nagar, Panchaythi Layout, Ambedkar nagar, Ramakka Layout, Church road, Chikkanna Layout, VST Layout, Lakshmi Sagar , RHB Colony, Ramanjaneya Layout, Kanaka Layout, Muthkurappa Layout, Shetty Layout, Papareddy Layout, Three Temples road, Nagappa Layout, Garudacharpalya Thotha, Kanegalu, Mani Layout, Kaveri Nagara 1st main, Pilla Reddy road to New Mashan road 2nd cross, Society road, Vinayaka Layout 1st cross, Mariyamma temple 2nd & 3rd cross, Ayyappa Temple - 5 roads, Muthu Mariyamma Temple, Vinayaka Layout 4th cross Masjid road, ,Chowdeswari Temple - 2 Roads, Old mashan Road, Urdu School - 3 Roads, Om Shakthi Layout, Krishna Temple Road, Muneshwara Temple Road, Akkamma Road, Muniyappa Road, Airtel Office Road, Yellappa Office Road, Pendal Road, Shani Mahatma Road, Venkat House to Akkamma Road, Palm oil Road, Om Shakthi Road - 2 roads, Pattandur Agrahara, White Field, L N temple Road (1st Cross, 2nd Cross,3rd Cross, 4th Cross, 5th Cross ,6th Cross, 7th A Main), Papareddy Layout, Slum Area, Vasanta Layout, Vagdevi School Road - 1st to 5th Cross, Laxmi Layout 2nd cross to 5th cross, Bhuvaneshwari Layout ( 12th to 14th Cross), Muneshwara Layout, Saptagiri Layout B Main Road and 1st Phase, Saptagiri Layout 2nd Phase, Satyam Street ( 1st cross, 2nd cross), Rajashree Layout ( 6, 7 and 8th Cross, 6th A and 7th A Cross), Bhuvaneshwari Layout ( 1st to 7th Cross),Rajashree Layout and Laxmi Layout ( 6th Cross to 12th Cross),Saptagiri Layout A1 Block,Saptagiri Layout A2 Block, Munekolala Circle Main Road Bus stand 1st and 2nd Cross, Manjunath Layout ( 3, 4, 5, 6th cross, 7, 8, 8 A, 8th B Cross), Venkateshwara Layout ( 1st to 8th Cross), ISRO Layout( 1 to 3rd Cross), Canara Layout ( 1st cross, 2nd cross, Main Road), A K Colony, Majunath Layout Extension ( 1 to 3rd cross, Main Road, 9th cross, 9th Main, 9th A, 10th Cross 10th A cross, 11th Cross, 12th Cross, Main Road, 13th, 14th Cross), Sai Baba Layout ( 1st to 3rd Cross, 1st A cross, 2nd A Cross, 4th to 11th cross 4th A Cross, 2nd Phase), Green Garden Layout Main Road, Green Garden Layout, Raghavendra Layout, Victorian Medhouse, Gulmohar Enclave Road, Silver Spring Layout Main Road, P R Layout - 3rd A Cross, 1, 2nd, 3rd B Croos, Ayyappa Layout - 5th Cross, 4th Cross, 3rd Cross, 2nd Cross, 1st Cross, CKB Layout, MSR Layout- 1st Cross, Bulk Consumption-Indicube, CESSNA, New Horizon, Prestige Sunside, Bulk Consumption-iLife, RMZ, Adarsha, Intel, Global Techpark, Veerappa Reddy Layout, Rainbow Layout, Vinayaka Layout,Manjunath Layout, Papayya Garden, Sokamma L/O, Pattte L/O, Lilly Lane L/O, Maruti L/O, Shantiniketan L/O, Gayatri L/O, Byrappa Layout, Brooke Bond, Vinayaka Layout, Sai Layout, Inner Circle and Outer Circle, Karimariyamma Temple Street, Dodsworth Layout, Prashanth Layout, ECC Road, Brindavan layout and Vinayaka Layout, Mytri Layout, Patalamma Layout, Muneshwara Nagara,1st cross to 5th cross, Ayyappanagar 1st block, 4th Block, 2nd Block, 3rd Block and cross roads, Hoodi Village 1st cross to 5th cross, Thigalarapalya , 5th cross to10th cross Ambedkar Ghutta, Anugaraha Layout, Shanti Nagar, Om shakti Layout, A Narayanapura, Udaya nagar, Andra colony, V S R Layout, Indhiragandhi Street, Ever Green Street, Tagur street, Subhash street, Shakthi Nagar, Jyothi Nagara, Dargamahall, Sakamma Layout, Vignana Nagar Service Station, Akshaynagar, M E G Layout, Giddamma Layout, Pai Layout, Naggappa Reddy Layout, Addaiah Reddy Layout, Nagarajappa Layout, Kodappa Reddy Layout, Ramesh Nagar, Veerbhadra Nagar, Shiva shakthi colony, Under Jagadish Nagar Service Station, Nallur puram, Ramesh Nagar, Reddy palya, Vibhuthipura, Annasandra palya, L B S Nagar, under Doddanekkundhi / Marathalli Service Station, Nisarga Layout, Pragathi Layout, Wasa Layout, Manjunatha Nagar, Gururaja Layout, Balaji Layout, Sanjay Nagar, Ramanjeneya Layout, Shanbhoga Layout, Part of 5th, 6th, 8th. NGV and surrounding places.

(With ANI inputs)