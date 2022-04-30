Patient referrals to go online from June 1 on arogya.karnataka.gov.in
Referral of patients from primary health care centers to higher health care facilities for secondary and tertiary treatment is set to switch over to an online platform from June 1, 2022, according to the circular by the Department of Health and family welfare.
Currently, the process used for referral involves manually filling out a pre-printed form.
The old process would impinge the time of doctors and also cause inconvenience for the patients. However, with the new Online Referral System (ORS), the process will become hassle-free and also avoid fraud. The ORS is being implemented under the Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka (AB-ArK) scheme.
From June 1, Doctors and Nodal officers identified in the healthcare facilities will have to start referring patients through the website 'https://arogya.karnataka.gov.in.'
The health department has planned a gradual implementation of the new ORS to avoid inconveniencing patients.
The new platform will be rolled out in May itself and Public Health Institutions will be expected to use the platform and familiarize themselves, but, offline referrals will also be permitted in case there are glitches in the process due to the process being unfamiliar. After June 1 however, manual referrals wouldn't be accepted.
All doctors and staff have been asked to train themselves before May 15. (ANI)
-
Delhi logs 1,607 fresh Covid cases, 2 deaths
The national capital reported 1,607 fresh Covid-19 infections on Friday, taking the active caseload to 5,609 in the city, informed a health bulletin by the Delhi government. The city reported the highest number of fresh infections since February 4 this year when 2,272 cases were recorded, according to the Delhi health department. The daily case positivity rate stands at 5.28 per cent. As many as 1,246 Covid patients recovered from the disease yesterday.
-
Congress' DK Shivakumar accuses BJP, PFI for ‘staging’ Hubli violence
The president of Karnataka Congress DK Shivakumar on Friday alleged that leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party and Popular Front of India are behind the violence Hubli that broke out earlier this month. Shivakumar further claimed that the reports of distribution of food kits to the accused in Hubli violence "have nothing to with the Congress."
-
Karnataka govt cancels PSI recruitments, re-exam soon
India], April 29 (ANI): The Karnataka government on Friday decided to cancel the results of the police sub-inspector recruitment exam following allegations of corruption. The government has stated that a fresh exam will be re-conducted and the dates for which will be announced soon. "Karnataka government cancels the PSI recruitment fresh exam will be conducted for PSI recruitment. Exam dates will be announced soon," said Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra.
-
Bommai likely to discuss cabinet expansion or rejig with Amit Shah on May 3
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai who is under pressure to expand or rejig Bommai's cabinet at the earliest, ahead of the Assembly polls next year, on Friday said he would try to discuss in this regard with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is scheduled to visit the city on May 3.
-
Five-member gang murder trans-person after verbal altercation
In a shocking incident of transphobia, a 23-year-old trans-person was allegedly murdered by a five-member gang after a verbal altercation. According to a report in a leading daily, the accused Santosh, Kumar, Mahesh, Manikanta and Naveen beat Anika (23) with wooden logs, and she later succumbed to her injuries. All of accused are residents of Bengaluru and the incident took place on the night of April 8. Anika was a resident of Mahadevapura, near Nelamagala.
