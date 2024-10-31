Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state on several issue including the upcoming bypolls to nine assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh. PDA will unite everyone, says Akhilesh

Speaking to media in Hardoi on Wednesday, Yadav alleged that youth were not getting jobs, the reservation system was being tampered with and the Constitution was being weakened. “The BJP is a party that traps people. People in the BJP themselves know that the party traps people. They do negative politics and spread hatred. The BJP government is scared of the power of PDA, that is why it has come up with one of the worst and a negative slogan in political history.”

PDA refers to pichhade’ (backward classes), Dalit and ‘alpsankhyak’ (minorities).

“PDA will unite everyone and win. The PDA family is taking forward the fight for social justice. It is walking on the path of social harmony. The BJP is going to lose all nine seats in the assembly by-elections. The election of Milkipur was postponed because the BJP was losing it. Every section is troubled by inflation, unemployment and corruption. The BJP is contesting the by-elections by putting officers in the forefront. There were complaints against officers involved in the election and even a district magistrate for not working impartially. Yet the public will defeat the BJP on all seats,” stated Akhilesh Yadav. “The government is not listening to the common man. If the administration had listened, then incidents like that in Jaunpur would not have happened. The administration and the government are not able to give justice, that is why such incidents are happening,” added the SP Chief. Yadav was in Hardoi to pay his respects to the recently departed mother of SP leader Rajpal Kashyap.