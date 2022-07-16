Plea in Karnataka high court seeking SIT probe into transfer threat to judge
A petition has been filed in the Karnataka high court seeking a probe by a special investigation team (SIT) into the ‘transfer threat’ received by its judge Justice H P Sandesh.
Justice Sandesh had recorded in an order passed on July 14, the ‘threat’ of transfer received indirectly from another judge during a recent farewell function organised by the high court. Advocate Ramesh Naik L has moved the court seeking SIT probe and adequate security for Justice Sandesh. The petitioner has contended that if the threat is not probably addressed “it tends to shake enormous faith that people of India reposed on High Courts and its Judges.” The plea is yet to be listed for hearing and can be expected to be considered following court procedures.
The transfer threat was received by Justice HP Sandesh following his remarks on the Anti-Corruption Bureau and its chief ADGP Seemant Kumar Singh in a graft case.
This was recorded in an order on the bail petition of a deputy Tehsildar arrested in the corruption case. The issue has reached the Supreme Court with the ADGP seeking expunging of the remarks made against him by the HC judge.
-
{Inter-District Cricket tournament} Ludhiana beats Nawanshahr by an innings and 221 runs
Ludhiana U-16 cricket team on Friday outwitted host Nawanshahr by an innings and 221 runs in a test match of Inter-District Cricket tournament being played at Nawanshahr cricket ground. After winning the toss, Ludhiana declared its first innings at 304 runs for five in 78 overs. Armaan Walia, Sukhsehaj Singh Narang and Yuvraj Pal also contributed with decent individual scores of 42, 35 and 31 runs, respectively. Shivam Verma took three wickets against the host.
-
Ban on photography, videography in public offices: Karnataka government circular
The Karnataka government on Friday issued a circular banning all kinds of photography and videography inside public offices by private individuals, drawing sharp criticism from the opposition, which termed it “a tool to shield corruption in these departments”. According to the circular, the government workers union had requested to ban photography and videography inside government offices “to avoid the “misuse” of these tools that bring disrepute to the government and also their female colleagues”.
-
Burglars break into 12 flats in Wanowrie
The Wanowrie police have filed 12 housebreaking cases at Parmar Co-operative Housing Society Phase 3 I wing and J Wing and Shraddha Regency Building between July 13 and July 14. An FIR was lodged by Shailesh Bafna (40) of BT Kawade road, Ghorpadi. Sub-inspector and investigation officer Ajay Bhosale said that the locks were broken with iron rods to gain entry into flats.
-
Oil trader booked for cheating wholesaler of ₹8.54 crore
The Market Yard police have lodged a cheating case against a trader for failing to supply edible oil estimated to be worth Rs 8.54 crore to a wholesaler. The victim, identified as Yash Narendra Mittal (26) of Mukundnagar, has lodged a complaint against the accused, identified as Raj Lalit Bokaria of Model Colony. Sub-inspector A Nalawade is investigating the case.
-
Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar held meet with prison officials: Probe
New Delhi: Even as the Supreme Court has ordered conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar to submit names of all jail officials whom he paid money and people who handed the money to them, the ongoing police investigation in the case shows that Chandrashekhar's aide Deepak Ramnani got the cash delivered to the jail officials through his younger brother Pradeep, and the transactions were done mostly on road stretches between Wazirabad and Model Town in north Delhi.
