'PM Modi is no god': Siddaramaiah slams JP Nadda for his ‘Modi ji's blessings’ speech in Karnataka

Former chief minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah took a swipe at BJP national president JP Nadda for his speech at Karnataka. He said that the senior BJP leader needs lessons on democracy. 'PM Modi is no god': Siddaramaiah slams JP Nadda for his ‘blessings’ speech

On Wednesday, JP Nadda participated in the nomination rally of CM Bommai at Shiggon and addressed the public rally. Nadda said, “Karnataka should not be deprived of the blessings of Modi ji, so I request you to make the lotus win and take forward the development of your state.”

Responding to these comments of JP Nadda, Siddaramaiah said that PM Modi is no god to bless anyone. He wrote, “In democracy, people decide the fate of the candidates & the elected representatives can serve them. @narendramodi is not God to bless anyone. I condemn the statement of @JPNadda about @narendramodi's blessings on Karnataka. Looks like he needs lessons on democracy.” Siddaramaiah also said that there is no space for dictatorship in our country. “All states are equal & have the same rights according to the constitution. There is no space for dictatorship in democracy,” he added.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader Eshwarappa too slammed Siddaramaiah and said that the Congress leader doesn’t understand Indian culture. “It is sad that Siddaramaiah doesn’t understand Indian traditions. The people of Karnataka respect PM Modi a lot and there is nothing wrong in seeking blessings from the person we respect. That is what our tradition taught us,” he told to news agency ANI.

The assembly polls in Karnataka will be held on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13.