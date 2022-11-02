Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / PM Modi to address inaugural session of Invest Karnataka 2022

PM Modi to address inaugural session of Invest Karnataka 2022

bengaluru news
Published on Nov 02, 2022 08:05 AM IST

Invest Karnataka 2022 aims to attract investors from across the world and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the inaugural session.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI file)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI file)
ANI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the inaugural session of Invest Karnataka 2022, the Global Investors Meet of the state, today at 10:30 am via video conferencing.

According to the official press release, the meeting aims to attract prospective investors and set up development agenda for the next decade. The three-day programme, being held from November 2 to November 4 in Bengaluru, would witness more than 80 speaker sessions.

The speakers include some of the top industry leaders like Kumar Mangalam Birla, Sajjan Jindal, and Vikram Kirloskar. Along with this, a number of business exhibitions with more than three hundred exhibitors, and country sessions would run parallelly, as per the official statement.

The country sessions would each be hosted by the partner countries - France, Germany, Netherlands, South Korea, Japan, and Australia - which would bring in high-level ministerial and industrial delegations from their respective countries. The global scale of the event will give Karnataka an opportunity to showcase its culture to the world as well, read the official statement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bengaluru karnataka
bengaluru karnataka

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 02, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out