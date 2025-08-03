PM Modi to inaugurate Bengaluru Namma Metro's Yellow Line on August 10

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Sunday announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate Bengaluru’s much-anticipated Yellow Line Metro on August 10. Sharing the update on ‘X’, Surya expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister, highlighting his consistent commitment to boosting Bengaluru’s infrastructure. The project, costing ₹ 5,056.99 crore, aims to alleviate traffic congestion, particularly at the Silk Board junction, benefiting around 8,00,000 daily commuters.(X)

The new Yellow Line, running 19.15 km from RV Road to Bommasandra and comprised of 16 stations, has been built at a cost of ₹5,056.99 crore. The project is expected to benefit nearly 8,00,000 daily commuters and significantly reduce congestion in high-traffic areas, most notably at the busy Silk Board junction. Surya underscored his belief that expanded public transport like the Metro offers the only lasting remedy to the city’s notorious traffic problems.

With the Metro’s inauguration set for August 10, the rollout is on track to meet the planned August 15 opening for public operations. Surya credited the punctual launch to Modi’s direct involvement, which he said helped clear remaining hurdles and ensured the line would open without further delay.

“Hon. PM Sri @narendramodi Ji will inaugurate the all important Yellow Line metro on August 10. On behalf of all people of Bengaluru, I thank PM for always prioritising infrastructure development of our city. This line will cater to close to 8L riders and the infamous Silk Board jam will be addressed greatly. Public transport is the only option to reduce traffic congestion. P.S. We are meeting the August 15 deadline! It happened only because of PM’s personal insistence that this must be open to public without any further delay,” he wrote on X.

Surya also referenced a statement from Union Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. According to Khattar, the Prime Minister will both inaugurate the Yellow Line and lay the foundation stone for 44.65 km of Metro Phase-3 expansion, a project valued at ₹15,611 crore, during the August 10 ceremony.

“I am pleased to announce that the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India has kindly agreed to inaugurate 19.15 km Yellow Line from RV Road to Bommasandra of Bangaluru metro with 16 stations at the cost of ₹5,056.99 Cr and lay the foundation stone of 44.65 km of Bangalore phase-3 at the cost of ₹15,611 Crore on 10th August 2025,” his post read.