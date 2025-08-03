Bengaluru's BBMP introduces 75 clearance centres at zonal offices for Ganesha festival organisers: Report

In preparation for the upcoming Gauri-Ganesha festival, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is introducing a streamlined permission process to assist festival organisers and ensure smooth celebrations across the city. BBMP Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao announced that all 75 zonal BBMP offices will serve as single-point clearance centres for festival-related approvals. Multi-departmental committees will address festival needs while ensuring public safety during the festivities in Bengaluru.(AFP)

The plan, developed in collaboration with the Bengaluru City Police Department, aims to maintain public safety and order during the festivities, The New Indian Express reported. Multi-departmental committees consisting of representatives from the BBMP, Police, BESCOM and the Fire and Emergency Services will operate at each of these zonal offices to address all festival-related requirements.

Speaking at a “peace and harmony” coordination meeting held at Puttanna Chetty Town Hall on Saturday, Rao stated that these centres will provide all necessary permissions for organising Ganesha Chathurthi celebrations, including idol installations. He added that BBMP will soon release a list of each centre’s address along with designated nodal officers on their website, making the process more accessible for devotees.

BBMP will also organise immersion points at city lakes and set up mobile immersion tanks in every ward to make the idol immersion cleaner and more efficient, the report noted. Rao also mentioned that teams are already working on repairing pothole-ridden roads along the planned idol procession routes to ensure safety.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh also addressed the gathering, urging event organisers to follow safety regulations. He cautioned against placing idols in the middle of roadways and requested that organisers choose appropriate, less disruptive locations to avoid inconveniencing the public.