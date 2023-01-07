Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / PM Modi to inaugurate National Youth Festival in Karnataka next week

PM Modi to inaugurate National Youth Festival in Karnataka next week

bengaluru news
Published on Jan 07, 2023 05:24 PM IST

The state government has also unveiled the logo of the youth festival virtually.

PM Modi to inaugurate National Youth Festival in Karnataka next week
PM Modi to inaugurate National Youth Festival in Karnataka next week
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

Karnataka minister C Narayana Gowda on Saturday announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the National Youth Festival, which is scheduled to be held between January 12 and 16 at Dharwad in the Hubballi district. The state government has also unveiled the logo of the youth festival virtually.

Narayana Gowda, the minister for youth empowerment shared the logo on Twitter and wrote, “The logo of National Youth Festival was launched along with Chief Minister @BSBommai. Union minister of youth and sports @ianuragthakur has participated virtually. In order to make the National Youth Festival a success, the program outlines including the inauguration, preparations were discussed in a meeting. The National Youth Festival will be held in Dharwad, Hubli from January 12-16. Prime Minister @narendramodi will inaugurate the festival on January 12 at Dharwad”

According to new agency PTI, 7,500 delegates from all over the country are expected to participate in this festival. It has also been decided that the arrangements for the event will be looked after by young legislators, MPs and other elected representatives of the state. The railway department also agreed to attach special coaches for delegates coming to Hubballi-Dharwad from different parts of the country. The report further said that Thakur appreciated designing the youth festival's logo. The logo was selected through a competition and it was designed by Bansilal Ketki of Odisha whose design won the accolades.

Meanwhile, PM Modi is also likely to inaugurate the Mysuru – Bengaluru expressway in February but it has not been confirmed yet. Union minister Gadkari recently said that the expressway will either be inaugurated by PM Modi or president Droupadi Murmu, depending on the schedule.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bengaluru karnataka
bengaluru karnataka

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 07, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out