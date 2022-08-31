PM Modi to visit Karnataka's Mangaluru to flag off projects worth ₹3,800 crore
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to set foot in Mangaluru on September 2 to lay the foundation stone for various projects worth ₹3800 crores.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is set to embark on a short tour of south India from September 1 to 2, will be visiting Karnataka's Mangaluru to lay the foundation stone and inaugurate projects worth ₹3,800 crore on September 2, news agency ANI reported.
He will be in Kerala on September 2 morning to unveil a new ensign of the Indian Navy at the aircraft carrier Vikrant Commissioning event. Thereafter, at 1:30pm, the prime minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth around ₹3,800 crore in Mangaluru.
Politicians from Karnataka posted welcome messages for the PM on their social media handles, with Kota Shrinivas Poojari, minister of social welfare and backward classes welfare, writing, “Invitation to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in Mangalore through Yakshagana song by Yakshadhruva Patla Satish Shetty.”
Sunil Kumar Karkala, minister of energy and Kannada and culture, also shared a message regarding the welcome song organised for Modi. “Yakshadruva Patla Satish Shetty's welcome song on the arrival of world leader Modi ji in Mangalore,” he wrote, sharing a video of the renowned artiste.
Modi will be attending the event at the Goldfinch city ground in Mangaluru, where the Dakshina Kannada district unit of BJP is aiming to gather a crowd of one lakh party workers.
(With inputs from ANI)
