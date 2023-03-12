Modi in Karnataka LIVE: PM to launch projects worth 16,000 crore today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit poll-bound Karnataka to attend multiple programmes in Mandya and Hubballi-Dharwad on Sunday. He will dedicate and lay the foundation stones of projects worth around ₹16,000 crores, during his visit in which the inauguration of the ambitious 10-lane Bengaluru – Mysuru expressway built around a cost of ₹8,480 crore remains a major highlight.

In all, the PM will also lay the foundation stone for the four-lane Mysuru – Kushalnagar highway to be built at the cost of around ₹4130 crores. The project is expected to reduce the travel time between the destinations from 5 hours to only 2.5 hours.

In the multiple events lined up for the PM’s visit to the state today, he will also inaugurate IIT Dharwad which was built at the cost of over ₹850 crore.