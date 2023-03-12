Modi in Karnataka LIVE: PM to launch projects worth ₹16,000 crore today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Karnataka on Sunday to dedicate and lay the foundation stones for projects worth ₹16,000 crore in the state, which includes the inauguration of the ambitious Bengaluru – Mysuru expressway.
In all, the PM will also lay the foundation stone for the four-lane Mysuru – Kushalnagar highway to be built at the cost of around ₹4130 crores. The project is expected to reduce the travel time between the destinations from 5 hours to only 2.5 hours.
In the multiple events lined up for the PM’s visit to the state today, he will also inaugurate IIT Dharwad which was built at the cost of over ₹850 crore.
Sun, 12 Mar 2023 11:05 AM
PM to lay foundation stone of Jayadeva Hospital and Research Centre in Karnataka
PM Modi, during his visit to Karnataka on Sunday, will lay the foundation stone of Jayadeva Hospital and Research Centre to be developed at a cost of about ₹250 crores, a PMO release stated.
Sun, 12 Mar 2023 10:55 AM
PM Modi to launch various projects of Hubballi-Dharwad smart city estimated at ₹520 crores
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Karnataka on Sunday, will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various projects of Hubballi-Dharwad smart city. The total estimated cost of these projects is about ₹520 crores, a PMO release said.
Sun, 12 Mar 2023 10:29 AM
10 things to know about Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway
The Bengaluru – Mysuru expressway costed ₹8,478 crores to the government and is 118 kms long. Read more.
Sun, 12 Mar 2023 10:03 AM
Newly built 118-km Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway's toll price set at ₹255
The Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway in Karnataka set to be inaugurated by PM Modi today has been built at a cost of about ₹8,480 crore while its toll price has been set at ₹255. Check more details.
Sun, 12 Mar 2023 09:58 AM
In pic: Ambitious 10-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway
Sun, 12 Mar 2023 09:52 AM
Which events are lined up for PM Modi's visit to Karnataka today?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will be visiting Karnataka on Sunday to inaugurate the Bengaluru – Mysuru expressway will also lay the foundation stones of a project worth around Rs. 16,000 crores in the state. Read more.
Sun, 12 Mar 2023 09:48 AM
PM Modi to dedicate and lay foundation stones of projects worth ₹16,000 cr
