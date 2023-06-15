Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / PM Narendra Modi likely to launch Vande Bharat Express in Karnataka on June 26: Report

PM Narendra Modi likely to launch Vande Bharat Express in Karnataka on June 26: Report

Written by HT News Desk
Jun 15, 2023 12:40 PM IST

The train service will begin from Yeswantpur railway station in Bengaluru and it will stop only at Davangere in the route.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Karnataka on June 26 to launch the Vande Bharat Express between Bengaluru and Hubballi – Dharwad, reported Money Control. The official announcement from the Prime Minister Office is awaited, but if confirmed this will be PM Modi’s first visit to the southern state after the assembly election campaign.

Vande Bharat Express.(HT_PRINT)
According to the report, the Vande Bharat Express between Bengaluru and Hubballi – Dharwad will be operated on all days, except Tuesdays. The train service will begin from Yeswantpur railway station in Bengaluru and it will stop only at Davangere in the route. The travel time between Bengaluru and Hubballi -Dharwad in Vande Bharat train is said to be roughly seven hours, which otherwise takes nine to ten hours in other trains. This is the second Vande Bharat Express for Karnataka, after the Chennai – Bengaluru – Mysuru train which was launched in November last year by the Prime Minister. It was the first Vande Bharat Express for southern India.

In the last week of May, union minister Pralhad Joshi met railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and assured that the people of Karnataka will get a new Vande Bharat Express by July. The launch of Vande Bharat Express between Bengaluru and Hubballi – Dharwad has been on cards for a while but it is delayed due to the electrification of downline between both the cities.

Sign out