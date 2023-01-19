PM Modi in Mumbai LIVE Updates: ‘Making Mumbai future-ready is one of the commitments of this double engine govt’- PM
PM Narendra Modi Karnataka and Maharashtra Visit Live Updates: The visit comes ahead of assembly elections in Karnataka which will go to polls in May.
Prime minister Narendra Modi was in Karnataka Thursday - for the second time this month - to launch a slew of development projects. He will visit Maharashtra later in the day. The PM had earlier tweeted that he was looking forward to visiting the poll-bound southern state.
"I am excited to be among people of Karnataka. Valuable works worth around ₹10,000 crore will be launched and foundation stone will be laid. These works include hydropower, roads and title deeds that will be distributed to beneficiaries of newly-declared revenue villages."
PM Modi was last in Karnataka on January 12 for the National Youth Festival in Hubballi.
Several Karnataka BJP leaders extended a welcome to the prime minister, with chief minister Basavaraj Bommai posting, "A warm welcome to the country's proud Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi who is coming to the state to inaugurate the left bank work of Narayanpura reservoir in Yadgiri district and to launch other development programs along with distribution of rights to new revenue villages in Kalburgi district."
Arriving in north Karnataka's Yadgiri district, Modi inaugurated the Narayanpur Left Bank Canal - extension, renovation and modernisation project, and laid foundation stones for other development programs. "Foundation stone-laying ceremony for expansion of Narayanpur left bank canal network and other development programs by Hon'ble prime minister Shri Narendra Modi, Kodekal, Yadgiri,” Bommai tweeted, sharing a live video of the PM's speech.
“When Jal Jeevan Mission started three-and-a-half years ago, out of 18 crore rural households only three crore rural households had a tap water connection. Today, about 11 crore rural families in the country are getting tap water. We (BJP) brought development and good governance in those districts announced backward by previous governments," he said.
PM Modi also visited Malkheda in Kalaburagi district where he distributed title deeds to eligible beneficiaries of newly-declared revenue villages and laid the foundation stone of a 71-km section of the six-lane Greenfield road project that is part of the Surat- Chennai Expressway.
Jan 19, 2023 06:37 PM IST
‘Making Mumbai future-ready is one of the commitments of this govt’
Several cities across India are going to power the growth story of India. Therefore, making Mumbai future-ready is one of the commitments of the double-engine government: PM
Jan 19, 2023 06:35 PM IST
‘Amid global slowdown, India continues to invest in infrastructure’
The world’s biggest economies are in turmoil today while India continues to provide free rations to 80 crore Indians.
Amid the global slowdown too, India continues to invest in infrastructure which shows its commitment towards being a developed nation: PM
Jan 19, 2023 06:28 PM IST
‘New India has big dreams and the courage to realize them’
For the first time since independence, New India has big dreams and the courage to realize them.
Otherwise, there has been a long period of the last century that was lost discussing poverty and seeking help from foreigners: PM
Jan 19, 2023 06:21 PM IST
‘India is investing in upgrading its physical and social infrastructure’
Today, India is investing in upgrading its physical and social infrastructure, with futuristic thinking and modern approach: PM
Jan 19, 2023 06:15 PM IST
PM Modi begins his address at Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex
After launching various developmental projects, PM Modi began his address in Mumbai.
Jan 19, 2023 05:56 PM IST
PM Modi inaugurates Mumbai's two metro lines
PM Modi inaugurated two metro lines of Mumbai, estimated to cost around ₹12,600 crore.
Jan 19, 2023 05:51 PM IST
‘Few people wanted that PM Modi does not get to do this, but just the opposite is happening’
People of Maharashtra are fortunate. PM Modi will inaugurate (various projects and two lines of Mumbai metro) today. A few people wanted that PM Modi does not get to do this, but just the opposite is happening. MVA Govt had halted development works in Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde, reported ANI.
Jan 19, 2023 05:39 PM IST
PM Modi to flag off Mumbai Metro lines: 5 things to know about Lines 2A and 7
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Maharashtra on Thursday to launch several projects worth around ₹38,800 crore. He will also inaugurate two metro lines, estimated to cost around ₹12,600 crore, at 6pm today in Mumbai. It is set to open to the public from 4pm on January 20. Read full story
Jan 19, 2023 05:36 PM IST
WATCH: PM Modi live in Mumbai to inaugurate various projects
PM Modi arrived in Mumbai to launch several developmental projects.
Jan 19, 2023 03:25 PM IST
‘70% of our Mudra Yojana beneficiaries are women’
70% of our Mudra Yojana beneficiaries are women. Under the Svanidhi scheme street vendors are getting loans on minimum interest. We are providing new opportunities to members of deprived sections along with women: PM
Jan 19, 2023 03:22 PM IST
PM recalls his 1994 visit to Kalaburagi
In the 1994 assembly elections I was here for campaigning and I am happy to remember that lakhs of members from Banjara family had come to bless me: PM
Jan 19, 2023 03:19 PM IST
‘Under Swamitva scheme govt provides cards for rural households’
Under the Swamitva scheme govt. is providing cards for rural households.
In Karnataka, the Banjara community will also be getting the benefit of this along with all social welfare schemes including pucca houses, water connection, and cooking gas connection among others: PM
Jan 19, 2023 03:12 PM IST
‘Brothers and sisters of Banjara family are always contributing towards nation-building’
Neither is this region, nor Banjara society is new to me.
Our brothers and sisters from the Banjara family are always contributing towards nation-building in their own ways and I have been lucky to join them on several occasions: PM
Jan 19, 2023 03:09 PM IST
‘Landmark decision taken by karnataka govt providing Hakku Patras to 50,000 families’
January is very important for all of us as our constitution was implemented in this moth in 1950. Karnataka government has taken a decision this month which is going to be a landmark decisions for social justice by providing Hakku Patras to 50,000 families: PM
Jan 19, 2023 03:06 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi plays traditional drum in Kalaburagi
PM Modi played drums during a public rally in Karnataka's Kalaburagi.
Jan 19, 2023 03:00 PM IST
‘Inspired by the ideals of Bhagwaan Basaveshwara’
Inspired by the ideals of Bhagwaan Basaveshwara, we are working for welfare of all: PM
Jan 19, 2023 02:58 PM IST
PM Modi distributes title deeds to beneficiaries at Malkhed
Jan 19, 2023 02:55 PM IST
WATCH: PM Modi begins address in Kalaburagi
“Speaking at a programme in Kalaburagi, Karnataka where title deeds are being distributed to Banjara community,” read PM's tweet.
Jan 19, 2023 02:16 PM IST
‘Not for vote bank but development’: PM Modi in Karnataka's Yadgiri. Top quotes
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a slew of development projects in poll-bound Karnataka's Yadgiri and Kalaburagi districts. He also handed over several projects after their completion. Along with national highway development project in Yadgiri's Kodega, PM Modi laid the foundation stone and inaugurated various development projects across sections including irrigation and drinking water. Read full story
Jan 19, 2023 01:36 PM IST
‘Drone technology and modern farm-facilities now exist in the area’
"Right from the drone technology and the modern farm-facilities to the push towards organic farming, everything has been existing now in the area.
I wish for the further prosperity of Yadgir and once again extend my best wishes to all the people!" said PM Modi as he concluded his address in Yadgir.
Jan 19, 2023 01:30 PM IST
‘Yadgir has seen 100% vaccination of children’
Yadgir has seen 100% vaccination of children and there has been a significant decline in the number of malnourished children in the area: PM
Jan 19, 2023 01:28 PM IST
‘Yadgir has remained under Top-10 Aspirational Districts of the country’
Be it Health, Education or Connectivity, everything has been strengthened here and Yadgir has thus remained under the Top-10 Aspirational Districts of the country: PM
Jan 19, 2023 01:27 PM IST
‘Water Security and Pharma sector development have also been ensured in Yadgir’
Water Security and developments related to Pharma sector have also been ensured in Yadgir. 100% villages of the area have been provided roads and Common Service Centres have been established to provide digital services: PM Modi
Jan 19, 2023 01:24 PM IST
‘Today 11 crore rural homes have tap water connection’
Earlier governments had shirked their responsibilities declaring Yadgiri and surrounding regions of north Karnataka as backward. When we came to power, there were only 3 crore rural homes with tap water connection in the nation. Today, 11 crore rural homes have tap water connection: PM
Jan 19, 2023 01:21 PM IST
‘Double engine government means double welfare’
India can be developed when there are good crops in fields and industries too expand. Double engine government means double welfare. You can see how Karnataka is benefitting by this: PM
Jan 19, 2023 01:11 PM IST
‘Previous govts did not even think of removing backwardness’
"Leave alone removing it, the previous governments did not even think about removing the backwardness of this area.
They did not bother to invest or develop any infrastructure here," said the PM.
Jan 19, 2023 01:05 PM IST
‘Developmental projects would enhance ease of living in Yadgir, Kalaburagi, and Raichur’
“The ongoing developmental projects would not only enhance the ease of living in the areas of Yadgir, Kalaburagi, and Raichur but will also strengthen the employment therein. I heartily congratulate the people of Karnataka for this,” said PM Modi.
Jan 19, 2023 01:01 PM IST
‘Brought development and good governance, in backward districts’: PM
We brought development & good governance in those districts that were announced backward by the previous governments: PM Modi
Jan 19, 2023 12:59 PM IST
'Next 25 years is going to be 'Amrit Kaal' for every citizen'
Next 25 years is going to be 'Amrit Kaal' for every citizen and state and we have to build a developed India in this period: PM Modi
Jan 19, 2023 12:49 PM IST
PM Modi addresses public after launching various projects
“Friends, your blessings are our strength! Yadgiri has a great history, and it houses marvelous monuments and possesses prosperous culture and traditions,” said the PM.
Jan 19, 2023 12:44 PM IST
PM Modi launched projects related to irrigation, drinking water and National Highways
PM Modi inaugurated various developental projects in Karnataka's Yadgiri.
-
Jan 19, 2023 12:42 PM IST
Watch: PM Modi inaugurates various projects in Yadgiri
Jan 19, 2023 12:32 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Narayanpur Left Bank Canal
PM Narendra Modi inaugurated Narayanpur Left Bank Canal - Extension, Renovation & Modernisation project in Yadgiri district.
Jan 19, 2023 12:19 PM IST
PM will lay foundation stone of Yadgir multi-village drinking water supply at Kodekal, Yadgiri District
The foundation stone of Yadgir multi-village drinking water supply scheme under Jal Jeevan Mission would be laid by the Prime Minister at Kodekal, Yadgiri District. A Water Treatment Plant of 117 MLD will be built under the scheme. The project, which costs more than ₹2050 crore, will provide potable water to about 2.3 lakh households of more than 700 rural habitations and three towns of Yadgiri district.
Jan 19, 2023 11:47 AM IST
PM Modi in poll-bound Karnataka today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in election-bound Karnataka's northern districts of Yadgiri and Kalaburagi, and also in Maharashtra on Thursday to lay the foundation stone and inaugurate several projects. The Mumbai Police has deployed its 4,500 personnel in the western suburbs as a part of a security arrangement.