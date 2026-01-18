Bengaluru, Police on Sunday said they carried out a series of swift, technology-enabled rescue operations over the last 12 days in which several missing and unattended children were traced and reunited with their families within minutes under the Bengaluru Safe City Project. Police trace, reunite missing children in minutes under Bengaluru Safe City Project

In a press release, police said the operations were carried out through the project and the ‘Namma-112’ emergency system, which allowed real-time response, GPS-based deployment of patrol vehicles, and coordination between the control room and field staff.

"Coordination between the control room and field personnel played a crucial role in these operations. This response reflects the city’s emphasis on modern, technology-driven policing," the statement said.

The police said the first incident was reported on December 27, 2025, under the JP Nagar police station limits, when a mentally unstable woman attempted to take away a two-year-old child.

An assistant sub-inspector noticed the incident and alerted ‘Namma-112’, following which a Hoysala patrol vehicle reached the spot within five minutes, and the child was safely handed over to the mother.

On the same night, under the Chamarajapete police station limits, a 16-year-old mentally challenged boy who had gone missing was traced and reunited with his mother within minutes of receiving the emergency call, the police said.

Subsequent incidents were reported from Bellanduru, Rajagopalanagar, Kadugodi and Kumbalagodu police station limits, where unattended children found alone were traced and escorted back to their families.

Another incident occurred on January 14 near the Hosakerehalli flyover under Girinagar police station limits, where a toddler was found wandering on a busy road. Police said a Hoysala patrol vehicle reached the spot within four minutes, and the child was reunited with the parents after verification.

The police said response times in the incidents ranged from four to 20 minutes, and all the children were safely reunited with their families.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.