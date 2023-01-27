Popsicle idli: Bengaluru has a new way to eat this breakfast dish, internet reacts

Bengaluru's food scene has a new innovation, this time, with comfort breakfast idli. Many are trying to make idli on a stick in the shape of a popsicle, which has food enthusiasts and the internet divided. The "stick idli" first became viral in October 2021, with a number of cooking channels on YouTube putting out recipe videos.

A recent tweet has brought back the debate over the stick idli. “Bengaluru's food scene has a new innovation -- idli on a stick with sambhar and chutney! Yay or nay?” asked a Twitter user. The tweet, which has more than 90,000 views, garnered a horde of responses, most of them saying “nay” with a few exceptions.

Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics and Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, also responded, saying, “i will stick to the original pls.”

“Useless creativity. Original is better. When I touch the food with my beautiful fingers, the taste amplifies,” another internet user replied.

“How to unsee this version, and how to relish Paal ice peacefully, without remembering this stick idli,” a comment read.

Another social media user said, “For kids yay because it would be easy to eat and so nay for me.”

“We may need amendments to the IPC !” another wrote.

“NO......!!! Please spare the food at least. No innovation needed on already perfect things,” a Twitter user posted, while another tweeted, “These Innovations are actually making me tell myself not to have Idli Sambhar anymore.”

However, some said “yay” and gave a thumbs up for the stick idli, calling it “hygienic”, “convenient” and “practical.”

