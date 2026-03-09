Poured petrol, set on fire: Bengaluru man burns partner, her parents alive after dispute over her scooter

A man allegedly set his partner and her parents on fire over a dispute regarding her scooter in Bengaluru, police said on Monday. The woman had refused to give the accused her two-wheeler. The accused was arrested on Sunday, police said, adding that a case has been registered. (PTI)

The accused has been identified as Panduranga (32), a resident of Nandini Layout in Bengaluru, while the victim has been identified as Sumalatha (27), news agency PTI reported.

Sumalatha and her parents sustained injuries in the incident, following which they were taken to the hospital and are currently undergoing treatment at the medical facility, a senior police officer told PTI.

The accused was arrested on Sunday, police said, adding that a case has been registered under sections 109 (attempt to murder) and 351 (2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Accused asked partner to hand over her scooter The accused Panduranga allegedly went to the house of his partner, Sumalatha, who works as a domestic help. Sumalatha was staying at her house in Tarabanahalli with her parents.

Upon reaching her house, the 32-year-old asked Sumalatha to hand over her scooter to him, which the latter denied. Following her refusal, the two got into a heated argument, which led to Sumalatha's parents also intervening in the matter.

Amid the dispute, Panduranga poured petrol over them from a bottle allegedly in a fit of rage and set them on fire, according to the report. The accused then immediately fled from the spot but was later apprehended, the senior officer stated. The three injured people were then rushed to the hospital by their neighbours, where they are receiving treatment, police said.

