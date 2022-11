Power cut in parts of Bengaluru till Thursday; See full area list

Bengaluru city is expected to face power cuts in many areas on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday as some periodical projects have been scheduled by its electricity board. The Karnataka capital's electricity is managed by BESCOM, the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company and the KTPCL - Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited, which is the sole distributor of electricity for Karnataka.

Projects scheduled by the BSECOM for the next couple days include Jalasiri water supply work, inter connection, road crossing, gap crossing, interlinking and smart city work. Outages can be expected between 10am and 4pm in the circles, divisions and areas listed below:

Tuesday, November 22

BESCOM circle: Davanagere

BESCOM Division: Davanagere, Nelamangala

Affected areas : Feeder areas of Davanagere, Biet Road, Kuvempu Nagar, Siddaveerappa Badavane, Biet College, Glass House Area, Shamanur Road, Mccb Block, Bapuji Samudaya Bhavan, S S Layout A Block, Angavikal surrounding, Gundi Choultry besides road and its surrounding areas, Shankar Vihar Layout, P B Road, Sangolli Rayanna Circle, Bsnl Office, Sub Registrar Office, Vinayaka Nagar, Sai International Hotel, Pooja Inter National Hotel, Devaraj Uras Layout B Block, Giriyappa Layout and Gmit College, Huskur Road, Telecom Layout Mylanahalli, Kanegowdanahalli, Basavanahalli, Islampura, Ananthapura, Byrnayakanahalli, Bolmaranahalli, Thyagadahalli, Kukkanahalli, Gollahalli, Byrashetti Halli, Gopalapura, Shyambhatarapalya, Thottigere, Huskur, Bethanagere, Bommashettihalli, Arjunabettahalli, Hyadal, Deganahalli and surrounding villages.

Wednesday, November 23

BESCOM circle and division: Davanagere

Affected areas : Hondada Circle, Jali Nagara, Shivaji Nagara M B Kere and Chaluvadi Kere.

Thursday, November 24

BESCOM circle and division: Davanagere

Affected areas : Mandipete, Binny Company Road, Chamaraj Pete Circle, Clock Tower and Mahaveer Road.