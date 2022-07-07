'Precautions taken', says CM Bommai after landslide in Dakshina Kannada
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said he spoke to district deputy commissioners regarding the torrential rains, especially in coastal districts, and assured that all necessary precautions had been taken.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain along the Karnataka coast - in Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada.
News agency ANI quoted CM Bommai as saying the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) had been deployed in Kodagu, Karwar, and Udupi as a precautionary measure.
He added that instructions had been given to evacuate people living in areas where landslides are more probable and also to keep roads clear. "Our teams are prepared with all equipment," he said.
Anganwadi schools and colleges were closed in Udupi, Kodagu, Hassan and Uttara Kannada on Thursday after a red alert was issued by the IMD. Schools and colleges in Alur, Arakalagud and Sakleshpura also remained shut. The IMD also warned tourists and fishermen to stay away from beaches and sea areas.
READ | Karnataka rain: Amid red alert, holiday for schools & colleges in these districts
Heavy monsoons disrupted daily life in the Malnad region, damaging properties and inundating agricultural fields. At least three people were killed in Dakshina Kannada after a landslide hit the Panjikallu village of Bantwal taluk on Wednesday.
READ | 3 dead after landslide in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district
News agency PTI reported that the state's revenue minister R Ashoka, who is in Kodagu district, is overseeing rescue operations in rain affected areas like Chembu village. He has also distributed relief cheques to those affected.
"Our revenue minister is already in Kodagu. According to the Met Department, rains will continue for the next three to four days in Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada districts. I have already held discussions with the deputy commissioners (DCs) of districts regarding the precautionary measures to be taken and they have been taken, necessary funds are with DCs," Bommai said.
According to the Met department, scattered heavy to very heavy rain with isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely to occur over all the districts of coastal Karnataka. Also, heavy to very heavy rain likely to occur at isolated places over Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu and Shivamogga districts of south interior Karnataka, and heavy rain also likely to occur at isolated places over Belagavi, Dharwad, Haveri, Kalaburgi and Raichur districts of north interior Karnataka and Hassan district of south interior Karnataka.
(With agency inputs)
-
24-year-old biker dead after trailer rams into him in Bhiwandi
A 24-year-old biker was mowed down by a trailer at Mankoli in Bhiwandi on Wednesday night. The incident occurred near the bridge at Mankoli Naka when Shah was on his way to Thane. A passer-by informed the police about the incident. The police admitted Shah to Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where he was declared dead before arrival.
-
Over 10 lakh children out of schools/anganawadis in Karnataka: Survey
The High Court of Karnataka has been informed that as many as 10 lakh children below the age of 14 in the state are out of schools and anganawadis. The survey report was submitted to the court by 'amicus curiae' in a public interest litigation senior advocate K N Phaneendra. The report says 15,338 children aged between six and 14 are out of school across Karnataka.
-
Mumbai: Film producer Sandeep Singh gets death threat, files police complaint
Film producer Sandeep Singh on Thursday filed a police complaint after a Facebook user issued death threats to him saying he would be killed the way popular Punjabi singer and politician Sidhu Moosewala was murdered. Sandeep Singh, known for producing movies like Mary Kom, Aligarh, Sarabjit, Bhoomi, PM Narendra Modi and Jhund, founded the film production company Legend Studios in 2015. On Wednesday, he received threats on Facebook from a user named, Krishna Singh Rajput.
-
Bandra man arrested for threatening to recreate ‘Udaipur-like incident’ in city
Mumbai A 25-year-old Bandra man was arrested for posting a message on Twitter and threatening to recreate a 'Udaipur-like' incident in the city if anyone said anything wrong about Islam. The accused also issued death threats to a Marathi TV channel anchor who had commented on former Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma's comments on Prophet Mohammed, said police officials.
-
Bihar: Teacher who brutally thrashed boy with sticks in Patna sent to jail
A teacher was jailed on Thursday for mercilessly thrashing a five-year-old boy at Jaya Public school, Oriyara area, Patna police said. Police said the teacher lost control when the boy presented his work while he was busy talking with a girl student in the classroom. Probe on, video goes viral “The teacher caught the boy's hair and started kicking and punching him. It continued till the stick broke into two pieces,” said a police official.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics