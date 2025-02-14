President Murmu attends International Women's Conference in Bengaluru, urges women to dream big

President of India, Droupadi Murmu, encouraged women to be fearless, set ambitious goals, and harness their full potential to achieve their dreams. She emphasized the importance of resilience and determination in the journey toward success. The President arrived in Bengaluru on Friday and was received at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Airport.(X/@rashtrapatibhvn)

The President arrived in Bengaluru on Friday and was received at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Airport, where she was welcomed by Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, ANI reported.

She was in the city to inaugurate the 10th International Women’s Conference, hosted by The Art of Living International Center.

The high-profile event saw the presence of several dignitaries, including Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, Chief Secretary Dr. Shalini Rajneesh, Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor, Lieutenant General J.K. Gera, Karnataka DGP Alok Mohan, Secretary of Personnel and Administrative Reforms Satyavathi G, Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayananda, and Bengaluru District Collector Jagadeesh G, among other senior officials, ANI report added.

President Droupadi Murmu said, "It is not possible to break barriers and challenge stereotypes without mental strength. I urge every woman to gather courage, dream big, and utilise all her strength and potential to achieve her dreams. Every little step that each of you takes towards your goal is a step towards a developed India and developed world."

President Murmu said that the advances in technology have given a better quality of life.

"In such a competitive world, we must ensure that our human values remain intact. Every human being needs to put in extra effort consciously to promote human values of compassion, love, and unity. This is where the role of women becomes very important. Women have a special ability to lead through compassion. They hold the ability to look beyond the individual and work for the well-being of families, communities, and even this relationship of the global leader," she said.

"I am confident that all the women attending this conference will come out with such spiritual principles that can be applied by people to make their lives and also the lives of those around them more beautiful and peaceful," she said.

President Murmu said that conferences like this also spread the message that a person is not an absolute Isolated entity, but part of an interconnected world.

President Murmu further said, “In today's world, mental health has become one of the most crucial issues facing people of all age groups. Women, in particular, are at the crossroads of multiple challenges including competing professionally, meeting societal expectations and fulfilling personal aspirations. Sometimes the cultural norms of a society make it difficult for women to speak openly about their emotional well-being. Mental wellness is fundamental to the ability of any woman to lead a meaningful life and contribute to the family, society, and the world.”

