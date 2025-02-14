Menu Explore
Four arrested for brutal murder of notorious criminal Bhagappa Harijan in Karnataka's Vijayapura: Report

ByHT News Desk
Feb 14, 2025 02:32 PM IST

According to Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbargi, Bhagappa was shot and then attacked with axes and machetes.

Karnataka police have arrested four men in connection with the brutal murder of notorious criminal Bhagappa Hucchappa Harijan, who was killed outside his residence in Madeena Nagar on February 11.

Congress MP from Sitapur Rakesh Rathore was arrested on January 30 on rape charges. (For Representation)
Congress MP from Sitapur Rakesh Rathore was arrested on January 30 on rape charges. (For Representation)

According to Times of India report, the accused, Prakash alias Pintu Laxman Melinakeri (26), Rahul Bheemashankar Talakeri (20), Sudeep Renuka Kamble (20), and Manikantha alias Gadigeppa Shankarappa Benakopp, were taken into custody as police launched an extensive investigation.

According to Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbargi, Bhagappa was shot and then attacked with axes and machetes, killing him instantly. His daughter, Gangubai, filed a complaint naming Prakash as the prime suspect, the report added.

(Also Read: Bengaluru CEO who lost 2 crore, was paralysed, gets Nikhil Kamath’s backing: ‘They called me Elon Musk’)

Bhagappa’s case history

Bhagappa had been involved in over ten criminal cases, including six murders. His killing is suspected to be linked to the murder of Ravi Melinakeri, a relative and former business associate, who was allegedly killed by Bhagappa’s associates.

(Also Read: 'Bengaluru is not just CBD': Residents react as BBMP shares Windsor Manor beautification)

Following Ravi’s murder, Bhagappa had reportedly pressured Prakash, Ravi’s younger brother, to hand over property and money, demanding 10 crore. He even made vulgar threats toward Ravi’s wife, the TOI report further added.

Feeling threatened and convinced that Bhagappa was responsible for his brother’s murder, Prakash, along with his associates, plotted revenge. On the night of February 11, as Bhagappa stepped out of his house for a walk, the assailants arrived in an auto-rickshaw, shot him, and then attacked him with sharp weapons.

Police are now working to recover the weapons used in the crime and continue their investigation. Further arrests may follow.

(Also Read: Man pushed to death from moving train after seat dispute, two arrested in Bengaluru: Report)

