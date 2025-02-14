'Bengaluru is not just CBD': Residents react as BBMP shares Windsor Manor beautification

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) recently shared a video showcasing the beautification of Windsor Manor Circle, a key junction in the city’s Central Business District (CBD). As part of the Brand Bengaluru - Vibrant Bengaluru initiative, the civic body has undertaken similar projects at major intersections.(X/BBMP)

As part of the Brand Bengaluru - Vibrant Bengaluru initiative, the civic body has undertaken similar projects at major intersections to enhance the city’s aesthetic appeal.

“A view of Windsor Manor Circle beautified by BBMP as part of Brand Bengaluru , Vibrant Bengaluru initiative. All major junctions are being beautified,” the BBMP posted on social media platform X.

However, the initiative has sparked discontent among many Bengalureans, who argue that the civic body prioritizes the CBD while neglecting other parts of the city that are in dire need of attention.

How did X users react?

Several users took to social media to voice their frustration. One user wrote, “Shame on you for only prioritizing CBD and neglecting the rest of the city. As they say, apna time ayega (My time will come).”

Another pointed out that the BBMP seems to have forgotten its broader mandate, “They forget that the first character of BBMP stands for ‘Bruhat,’ which includes newly added villages and areas. They are still stuck in the mindset of Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, which only managed a few parts of the city.”

Beautification only for investors?

Critics also alleged that the beautification efforts at Windsor Manor Circle were merely to impress investors attending the Invest Karnataka-2025 summit. "Windsor Manor Circle is beautified only for investor attraction," one user claimed.

Some expressed frustration over the civic body’s priorities, saying that Bengaluru’s infrastructure issues extend far beyond the CBD. "True, Karnataka is only Bengaluru & Bengaluru is only CBD, the rest never matter," a resident remarked.

Others called on BBMP to shift its focus to neglected areas. “BBMP, please take investors to Peenya, Kadubeesanahalli, Electronic City, Whitefield, and the Outer Ring Road. The real makeover for Brand Bengaluru is needed there, not at the already swanky Windsor Manor Circle!”

Summing up the frustration of many commuters, one user simply demanded: “Just give us pothole-free roads!”

