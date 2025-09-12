Search
Fri, Sept 12, 2025
New Delhi oC

Private bus driver stripped and beaten in Bengaluru for sexually harassing minor girl

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Sept 12, 2025 12:19 pm IST

According to police, the 15-year-old victim was travelling alone from Hyderabad to Bengaluru after visiting her elder sister.

Bengaluru witnessed dramatic scenes near Sri Basaveshwara Circle (Chalukya Circle) on Thursday morning when a bus driver accused of harassing a minor girl sexually was pulled out of his vehicle and assaulted in full public view.

The accused is a native of Hyderabad, Telangana.
The accused is a native of Hyderabad, Telangana.

The accused has been identified as Mohammed Arif, 22, a native of Hyderabad, Telangana, who was working as a spare driver on a private sleeper bus. He has since been arrested by the High Grounds police under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, The New Indian Express reported.

(Also Read: Bengaluru auto driver spends 1.5 hours helping woman find lost AirPods: 'Not all heroes wear capes')

According to police, the 15-year-old victim was travelling alone from Hyderabad to Bengaluru after visiting her elder sister. She boarded the bus on Wednesday night. Around 1 am, with her mobile phone battery running low, she handed the device to Arif for charging, the report further added.

When she went to collect it later, Arif allegedly demanded a kiss in exchange for returning the phone. The girl managed to take her phone back and informed her family members about the incident.

As the bus reached the busy Chalukya Circle on Thursday morning, her relatives confronted Arif. They dragged him out of the vehicle, tore his clothes, and beat him up. Onlookers who gathered at the spot joined in the assault after learning what had happened.

The victim’s mother later said the driver not only demanded a kiss but also closed the cabin door, hugged her daughter, and misbehaved with her. She demanded strict action against him.

Police officers intervened and arrested Arif, who now faces charges under POCSO for sexually harassing a minor.

(Also Read: After 71% fare hike, Bengaluru Metro confirms annual increases up to 5% starting 2026: Report)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Private bus driver stripped and beaten in Bengaluru for sexually harassing minor girl
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On