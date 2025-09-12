Private bus driver stripped and beaten in Bengaluru for sexually harassing minor girl

Bengaluru witnessed dramatic scenes near Sri Basaveshwara Circle (Chalukya Circle) on Thursday morning when a bus driver accused of harassing a minor girl sexually was pulled out of his vehicle and assaulted in full public view. The accused is a native of Hyderabad, Telangana.

The accused has been identified as Mohammed Arif, 22, a native of Hyderabad, Telangana, who was working as a spare driver on a private sleeper bus. He has since been arrested by the High Grounds police under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, The New Indian Express reported.

(Also Read: Bengaluru auto driver spends 1.5 hours helping woman find lost AirPods: 'Not all heroes wear capes')

According to police, the 15-year-old victim was travelling alone from Hyderabad to Bengaluru after visiting her elder sister. She boarded the bus on Wednesday night. Around 1 am, with her mobile phone battery running low, she handed the device to Arif for charging, the report further added.

When she went to collect it later, Arif allegedly demanded a kiss in exchange for returning the phone. The girl managed to take her phone back and informed her family members about the incident.

As the bus reached the busy Chalukya Circle on Thursday morning, her relatives confronted Arif. They dragged him out of the vehicle, tore his clothes, and beat him up. Onlookers who gathered at the spot joined in the assault after learning what had happened.

The victim’s mother later said the driver not only demanded a kiss but also closed the cabin door, hugged her daughter, and misbehaved with her. She demanded strict action against him.

Police officers intervened and arrested Arif, who now faces charges under POCSO for sexually harassing a minor.

(Also Read: After 71% fare hike, Bengaluru Metro confirms annual increases up to 5% starting 2026: Report)