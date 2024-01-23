close_game
Prohibitory orders clamped in Kalaburagi after quarrel during Ayodhya ceremony

PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Jan 23, 2024 03:13 PM IST

Police intervene in stone-pelting incident during Lord Ram idol procession in Karnataka

Prohibitory orders have been clamped in Wadi town in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district following a quarrel during a Lord Ram idol procession, police said on Tuesday. The prohibitory orders under CrPC section 144 which will remain in force until 6 am on January 25 have been issued as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incident, they said.

According to the police, a quarrel took place during the procession following an alleged stone-pelting incident on Monday between two groups. A heated argument between the two groups escalated the situation following which police intervened and used "mild" force to disperse the crowd. The procession was being carried out to mark the consecration of the idol of Lord Ram at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. "It was just a quarrel....a heated argument which escalated. The situation was brought under control soon by our force. There is no tension in the area but as a precautionary measure, prohibitory orders have been imposed in the Wadi area of Chittapur taluk. It will remain in effect until 6 am on January 25. The situation is under control," a senior police officer said.

Meanwhile, the situation remained tense in many parts of the district on Tuesday after various dalit organisations held protests, condemning the alleged defacement of a Dr B R Ambedkar statue at Kotnoor village on the outskirts of Kalaburagi city, police said. The protesters alleged that some miscreants had also put a garland of footwear on the statue of Ambedkar and demanded that strict action be taken against the culprits.

"We are trying to identify the culprits and action will be taken as per law against those involved in the alleged act", the police officer said. "The incident happened late on Monday night. But our team is on the spot and the situation has been brought under control," he said.

