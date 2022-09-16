Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Pro-Kannada outfit against screening of Marathi film ‘Boys 3’

Pro-Kannada outfit against screening of Marathi film ‘Boys 3’

bengaluru news
Published on Sep 16, 2022 06:27 PM IST

In a statement, Kannada Chalavali (Vatal Paksha) alleged that the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) has planned to screen ‘Boys-3’.

Starring Parth Bhalerao, Vidula Chougule and Sumant Shinde, the film was released on Friday.
Starring Parth Bhalerao, Vidula Chougule and Sumant Shinde, the film was released on Friday.
PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S

A pro-Kannada organisation has cautioned against screening of a Marathi movie ‘Boys-3' in Karnataka, alleging that the film would fan the border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Also read: On Maharashtra Day, deputy CM brings up Karnataka border row: 'Still regret..'

In a statement, Kannada Chalavali (Vatal Paksha) alleged that the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) has planned to screen ‘Boys-3’.

Also read: Will try to take possession of military-controlled land near Belagavi, says CM Bommai

“The mischief over border dispute is once again crossing limits in Belagavi. The MES, which wants to rake up the border row, wants to show the border dispute-related Marathi movie ‘Boys-3’ in Karnataka. The Kannada Chalavali (Vatal Paksha) will not allow screening of the movie in the State,” the outfit warned.

Also read: Cong takes dig at BJP over T’gana CM’s Raichur separation remarks

The organisation said it is ready to launch a mega protest if the film is screened anywhere in Karnataka and appealed to the Belagavi police commissioner to not encourage such a movie for the sake of protecting border and linguistic interests of Karnataka.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karnataka maharashtra belagavi border row + 2 more
karnataka maharashtra belagavi border row + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 16, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out