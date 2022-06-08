Promenade along the streets of ‘70s Paris
As part of Bonjour India — a festival celebrating 75 years of Indo-French relations — a photo exhibition is all set to give Bengalureans a peek into life in Paris in the 1970s. The exhibition showcases the works of professor Parmanand Dalwadi, who accompanied world-renowned French photojournalist Henri Cartier-Bresson to Paris for almost nine months.
On his visit, Dalwadi captured the everydayness of the city through his observations — whether it was lovers casually strolling down the street or children returning from school. Fifty of these photographs will be displayed at the exhibit, which is being inaugurated today and will be open to public from June 9. Speaking to us about his work, Dalwadi says, “Every photo has a small story behind it. I used to go on foot around the city and capture whatever I could see. I wanted to showcase the simple lives of the French people in the 1970s.”
However, there is one photo that the veteran photograph particularly loves: “My favourite photo in this series is the one in which there is a couple on an empty street. It just felt like a picture-perfect moment.”
The exhibition, which has been held in several cities in India so far, including Pune, Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad, is being brought here with the support of Thierry Berthelot, Consul General of France in Bengaluru. “This event is going to help bring the culture of France to the people of Bengaluru. The fashion, the views, the simple lives of those in the ’70s can be seen through this exhibit. Every photo has a story that can be read, which makes this a personal experience for everyone,” he says.
Catch It Live
What: A Trip to France, 1970
Where: Alliance Française de Bangalore, Thimmaiah Road
When: June 9 to 30
Timing: 9.30am to 5.30pm
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
-
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
-
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics