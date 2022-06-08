Promenade along the streets of ‘70s Paris

As part of Bonjour India — a festival celebrating 75 years of Indo-French relations — a photo exhibition is all set to give Bengalureans a peek into life in Paris in the 1970s. The exhibition showcases the works of professor Parmanand Dalwadi, who accompanied world-renowned French photojournalist Henri Cartier-Bresson to Paris for almost nine months.

On his visit, Dalwadi captured the everydayness of the city through his observations — whether it was lovers casually strolling down the street or children returning from school. Fifty of these photographs will be displayed at the exhibit, which is being inaugurated today and will be open to public from June 9. Speaking to us about his work, Dalwadi says, “Every photo has a small story behind it. I used to go on foot around the city and capture whatever I could see. I wanted to showcase the simple lives of the French people in the 1970s.”

However, there is one photo that the veteran photograph particularly loves: “My favourite photo in this series is the one in which there is a couple on an empty street. It just felt like a picture-perfect moment.”

The exhibition, which has been held in several cities in India so far, including Pune, Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad, is being brought here with the support of Thierry Berthelot, Consul General of France in Bengaluru. “This event is going to help bring the culture of France to the people of Bengaluru. The fashion, the views, the simple lives of those in the ’70s can be seen through this exhibit. Every photo has a story that can be read, which makes this a personal experience for everyone,” he says.

Catch It Live

What: A Trip to France, 1970

Where: Alliance Française de Bangalore, Thimmaiah Road

When: June 9 to 30

Timing: 9.30am to 5.30pm