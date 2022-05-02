PSI Scam: Fresh FIR lists 22 Bengaluru candidates as accused; 12 arrested

Soon after it came to light that large-scale cheating was facilitated at last year's police sub-inspector recruitment exams in centres other than Kalaburagi as well, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) investigating the scam arrested 12 people from Bengaluru on Saturday.

The 12 persons were said to have passed the PSI recruitment exams and are currently spending 10 days in police custody. This came about after a fresh FIR was filed at the High Grounds police station in the matter by P Narasimhamurthy, an officer with the CID, which listed 22 candidates from Bengaluru as accused in the PSI scam. These candidates have all taken the scam-tainted exam at three different centres in Bengaluru.

The 22 candidates listed in the FIR have been identified as Jagruth S, Gajendra B, Somanath Mallikarjunanaih Hiremath, Raghuveer H U, Chethan Kumara M C, Venkatesh Gouda B C, Manoj A P, Manukumar G R, Siddalingappa Padashavagi, Mamatesh Gowda S, Yashwanth Gowda H, Narayana C M, Nagesh Gowda C S, Madhu R, Yashwanth Deep C, Dileep Kumar C K, Rachana Hanamant, Shivaraja G, Praveen Kumar H R, Surinarayana K, Nagaraj C M and Raghavendra G C.

The CID officer, according to reports, stated that 172 candidates had been selected from the exams conducted at Bengaluru centres and all of them were summoned by CID. 168 candidates in total then turned up between April 20 and 21 and handed over their hall tickets and their OMR sheets (optical mark recognition).

After investigations, the CID police reportedly found that OMR sheets of 22 candidates were found to be tampered with. A report submitted on April 28 to CID by the Forensic Science Laboratory in Madiwala confirmed that there were differences between their OMR sheets and the carbon copy. Of these 22 candidates, 12 were arrested immediately, while the rest are being tracked down. Three of the arrested 12 candidates are said to be police constables.

