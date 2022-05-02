PSI Scam: Fresh FIR lists 22 Bengaluru candidates as accused; 12 arrested
- The CID have made more arrests over the weekend in relation to the police sub-inspector recruitment exams scam after tracking down cheaters who took the exam at Bengaluru centres.
Soon after it came to light that large-scale cheating was facilitated at last year's police sub-inspector recruitment exams in centres other than Kalaburagi as well, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) investigating the scam arrested 12 people from Bengaluru on Saturday.
The 12 persons were said to have passed the PSI recruitment exams and are currently spending 10 days in police custody. This came about after a fresh FIR was filed at the High Grounds police station in the matter by P Narasimhamurthy, an officer with the CID, which listed 22 candidates from Bengaluru as accused in the PSI scam. These candidates have all taken the scam-tainted exam at three different centres in Bengaluru.
The 22 candidates listed in the FIR have been identified as Jagruth S, Gajendra B, Somanath Mallikarjunanaih Hiremath, Raghuveer H U, Chethan Kumara M C, Venkatesh Gouda B C, Manoj A P, Manukumar G R, Siddalingappa Padashavagi, Mamatesh Gowda S, Yashwanth Gowda H, Narayana C M, Nagesh Gowda C S, Madhu R, Yashwanth Deep C, Dileep Kumar C K, Rachana Hanamant, Shivaraja G, Praveen Kumar H R, Surinarayana K, Nagaraj C M and Raghavendra G C.
The CID officer, according to reports, stated that 172 candidates had been selected from the exams conducted at Bengaluru centres and all of them were summoned by CID. 168 candidates in total then turned up between April 20 and 21 and handed over their hall tickets and their OMR sheets (optical mark recognition).
After investigations, the CID police reportedly found that OMR sheets of 22 candidates were found to be tampered with. A report submitted on April 28 to CID by the Forensic Science Laboratory in Madiwala confirmed that there were differences between their OMR sheets and the carbon copy. Of these 22 candidates, 12 were arrested immediately, while the rest are being tracked down. Three of the arrested 12 candidates are said to be police constables.
-
Hanuman Chalisa row: Navneet Rana, her husband's bail plea to be decided today
A Mumbai court on Monday will pronounce its order on the bail plea filed by independent MP Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana in connection with the plan to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside the residence of Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. The court order is expected around 2.45 pm. The lawmaker-couple was arrested on April 23 after they dropped their plan to chant Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshree, the private residence of the chief minister.
-
Prashant Kishor’s cryptic tweet prompts speculation about his next move
In a tweet, Political strategist Prashant Kishor said his quest to be a meaningful participant in democracy and help shape pro-people policy led to a 10-year roller coaster ride. He said the beginning will be from his home state of Bihar. “I could not go [and meet Kumar]. It could have been misinterpreted.” His arrival in Bihar has coincided with differences among ruling National Democratic Alliance constituents Janata Dal (United) or JD (U) and the Bhartiya Janata Party.
-
#BangaloreRains: Showers bring relief from heat; causes waterlogging, flooding
Even as northwest and central India sizzled under the unrelenting heat, several parts of Bengaluru received heavy rainfall on Sunday, leading to waterlogging in various parts of the city. Other areas of Bengaluru including Frazer Town, Shivajinagar, Chandra Layout, Vijayanagar, and Hosahalli also saw waterlogging and flooding. The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited has undertaken the power restoration work. Another user shared a video of the hail stones that Bengaluru's Sunday showers brought.
-
Murder Most Foul: Bengaluru woman stabs husband to death, blames robbers
The Yeshwanthpur Police in Bengaluru arrested a woman on Saturday who allegedly murdered Rani's husband and then cooked up an elaborate robbery story so she could live with her boyfriend. The accused Dilli Rani (27) lived with her husband Shankar Reddy and seven-year-old son. Shankar was declared dead on arrival while Dilli Rani had cuts on her hand. The police are currently on the lookout for her boyfriend who is absconding.
-
Maoist insurgency now confined to 10 Bihar districts
In December 2021, the Centre declared Bihar's Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, Arwal, Jehanabad, Nalanda, and East Champaran districts as Left-Wing Extremism (LWE)-free districts. Patna, Sitamarhi, Bhojpur, Bagaha, Begusarai, Khagaria, and Sheohar were earlier removed from the list of LWE-affected districts. The Maoist insurgency is now limited to 10 districts of Rohtas, Kaimur, Gaya, Nawada, Jamui, Lakhisarai, Aurangabad, Banka, Munger, and West Champaran.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics