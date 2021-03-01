IND USA
The actor is looking forward to the release of Yuvarathnaa soon.
The actor is looking forward to the release of Yuvarathnaa soon.
Puneeth Rajkumar: Soon, we will have Kannada web shows as well

The actor weighs in on the cinema vs OTT debate, says the prospects are exciting and one has to go with the flow.
By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:03 PM IST

Cinema and OTT will continue to coexist and both mediums have great potential and more entertainment for audiences,” shares Puneeth Rajkumar, about his views on the debate on the two mediums.

Last year, everyone wanted to be on the OTT boom bandwagon and Rajkumar, too, is excited about the prospects of the digital platforms. “Last year during the lockdown, it made a lot of sense to be on OTT. It is a technology that has worked well. There have been some really interesting web shows in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil last year and soon we will have Kannada web shows as well Now, we have projects made for OTT, including original films. We have to go with the flow and see how the market responds,” says the actor, who is looking forward to the release of Yuvarathnaa soon.

Looking back on 2020, he says we all simply took care of ourselves and survived. “The film industry was badly affected like so many other industries. Our production company released two movies on digital platforms- production Law and French Biryani. We got back to work in September. Now that theatres are open, it will help the industry get back on its feet. I completed my film Yuvarathnaa and then started shooting for James,” shares Rajkumar.

Apparently, there were reports that he would be reprising the role played by Vijay Setupathi in O My Kadvule but he negates the reports. “That’s not true. It would be a guest appearance. I will probably be in the film for 10-15 minutes,” he says.

Celebrities kept in touch with the world and their fans through social media mostly last year and Rajkumar, too, enjoys interacting with fans. “I try to put up posts that bring positivity in life, rather than concentrating on news or other issues. I love travel blogs and I also like motivating people. I work out a lot so I put up some posts on that. Especially after 2020, all of us want to look at things that help us to grow in life, be positive, stay happy and fit in life which is more important than focusing on world news. Humans adapat to how life goes on. No one thought that we could stay at home for months. For a highly populated country like ours, we survived Corona and went on to do well, in terms of numbers. It is important to believe in ourselves and stay focused and happy,” he concludes.

Interact with author on Twitter/@iamkav

Mohammed Hussain Siddiq was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad and even given an estimated bill of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 lakh per day for treatment.(AP file photo. Representative image)
india news

India's 1st Covid fatality: In Kalaburagi, memories of a harrowing time persist

By Sharan Poovanna, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 05:54 AM IST
At least 12,350 people lost their lives in Karnataka alone, just as hundreds of thousands more around the country and planet. In India, 161,000 people have lost their lives. This number stands at 2.5 million globally.
In the initial days, vaccination will be only for online registered beneficiaries in urban and private facilities and both on-site and online in rural areas.(AP)
bengaluru news

Karnataka: Senior citizens, those with comorbidities to be jabbed from March 1

PTI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 07:39 PM IST
People aged 60 years and above and those between 45-59 years suffering from specific comorbidities, supported by a certificate by a registered medical practitioner, will be vaccinated.
Asha Bhat is gearing up for her debut in Kannada film industry with Roberrt.
bengaluru news

Asha Bhat on making Kannada film debut with Roberrt: Darshan made it easy for me

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:56 AM IST
Actor Asha Bhat says she is grateful to get the opportunity to work with popular Kannada star Darshan in her first film and feels, it is a nice way to give back to her own people.
File photo: A medical worker takes a swab sample from for a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) Covid-19 coronavirus test.(AFP)
bengaluru news

Karnataka intensifies Covid-19 testing after 3 new clusters in Bengaluru

By HT Correspondent, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 09:38 PM IST
  • The new cases were reported in three clusters at Agragami College, Sambharam College and residents of Purva Venezia apartment.
Municipal worker attempts to unblock a sewer overflowing with human excreta in New Delhi. Although a law bans manual scavenging - the manual removal of human excreta from 'dry toilets' - the practice is widespread across cities and towns in India.(Photo: Raj K Raj / Hindustan Times)
bengaluru news

Manual scavenging continues to mar Karnataka as conviction stays zero

By Arun Dev , Bengaluru, Hindustan Times
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 03:06 PM IST
The deaths of 30-year-old Lal Ahmed and 25-year-old Rasheed Ahmed in north Karnataka’s Kalburgi on January 26 were the latest in the list of people who died because of manual scavenging.
Actor Rahul Dev has starred in Kannada films such as Soundarya (2007), Bombaat (2008), Yodha (2009) and Abhimanyu (2014).
bengaluru news

Rahul Dev: The Kannada film industry has grown immensely in the last five years

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:41 AM IST
Noting the other changes in the Kannada film industry, actor Rahul Dev says it is a fast growing market.
The sanitation workers who held a protest outside the BBMP headquarters on Wednesday said that workers who have died while on duty did not receive any compensation either from the government or the civic body. (HT PHOTO).
bengaluru news

Mural on BBMP building lauds sanitation staff as they protest for better wages

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:54 PM IST
  • The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Pourakarmika Sangha has been protesting demanding equal pay for equal work and minimum wages of 30,000 for all workers.
Sharath Bachegowda with Congres state president DK Shivakumar and former CM Siddaramaiah(HT Photo)
bengaluru news

Sharath B Gowda, son of senior BJP MP, extends support to Congress in Karnataka

By Sharan Poovanna | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 02:44 PM IST
  • Sharath unsuccessfully contested the 2018 assembly elections on a BJP ticket in Hosakote against N Nagaraju (MTB) of the Congress.
Police said that following a police raid on the quarry on February 7, Nagaraja ordered the removal of the explosives, which led to the blast on Tuesday. (PTI)
bengaluru news

Prime accused in Karnataka quarry blast case arrested in Tamil Nadu

By Arun Dev
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:57 PM IST
GS Nagaraja, the accused, who is also a local leader of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, had been on the run since the blast
The violence in DJ Halli and adjoining areas on August 11 night was unleashed by hundreds of people over an inflammatory social media post.(PTI file photo)
bengaluru news

WhatsApp used to coordinate riots in Bengaluru's DJ Halli: NIA charge sheet

By Arun Dev , Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:33 AM IST
  • A WhatsApp group comprising more than 100 members had instigated people to assemble in front of KG Halli and DJ Halli police stations
Karnataka State Brahmin Development Board will open its online portal to invite applications for its contentious schemes, which incentivise and promote marriages within the community.
bengaluru news

Karnataka's Brahmin board to start calls for intra-caste unions soon

By Sharan Poovanna, Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:55 AM IST
  • Incentivising of intra-community marriage goes against govt’s goals of social equality, say experts
The flight took off at 3.20 pm and landed safely after 1.57 hours at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport at 5.17pm.(Reuters FILE)
bengaluru news

Bengaluru airport installs disabled aircraft recovery kit

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 10:47 PM IST
The kit, with multiple components, and customised for the Bengaluru airport's requirement, includes ground preparation tools, aircraft lifting, de-bogging, tethering, towing, and all other associated aspects of both narrow- and wide-body aircraft, BIAL said in the release.
Mining of sand, coarse sand and other minor minerals(Reuters)
bengaluru news

Karnataka govt to use new tech to survey mineral reserves: Minister

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:26 PM IST
The previous governments used old technology to survey the mineral reserves. We will use the latest technology and this will help get accurate information, Nirani was quoted as saying in an official press release.
Bangalorean Bon her bike that has a sign board reading: Rider is deaf.
bengaluru news

India’s first hearing impaired female biker: I may not hear it, but I feel the wind

By Mallika Bhagat, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 05:56 PM IST
Bengaluru resident Archana Timmaraju, rides with a sticker on her bike that reads: Rider is deaf. Failure to cooperate with verbal commands means I am not hearing you.
Members of Bikers Troop Bengaluru ride to touristy spots in the city, and clean up those places.
bengaluru news

Bengaluru bikers on a mission: Cleaning up is a joyride!

By Mallika Bhagat, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 05:27 PM IST
Bikers Troop Bengaluru collects trash that’s spoiling the beauty of the city, to give back to the society.
