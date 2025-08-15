‘Purple line metro unbearable since yellow line opened’: Bengaluru resident alleges overcrowding on trains

The launch of Bengaluru Namma Metro's Yellow Line stretch last weekend may have eased traffic for some, but it appears to be straining another lifeline of the city’s metro network. A Reddit post by a frustrated Bengaluru commuter has gone viral, spotlighting the severe overcrowding now plaguing the Purple Line during peak hours. Ridership has skyrocketed since the launch of the Yellow Line metro in Bengaluru, which has put a strain on the Purple line, that houses major interchange stations like Majestic, a resident posted on Reddit.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru's Yellow Line metro sees huge passenger surge ahead of long weekend. Video

The commuter wrote that the Purple Line, which was already packed during office rush hours (8 to 10 am and 6 to 8 p), has now become “unbearable” since the Yellow Line began operations.

“…ever since the Yellow Line opened last weekend, things have gotten so bad that we often can’t even enter the train at all,” they said, adding that passengers are frequently forced to skip multiple trains in hopes of finding space.

ALSO READ | ‘My own kids fight with me,’ Bengaluru’s traffic woes hit home for DK Shivakumar: Report

Trains on the Purple Line currently run at five-minute intervals during peak times, but with a major interchange station like Majestic seeing surging footfall, platforms are becoming increasingly congested, the resident wrote.

“I understand that RTO (Return to Office) is now the norm for most companies, but something really needs to be done to address these issues,” they added.

The post also offered thoughtful solutions, from increasing train frequency to every two to three minutes during rush hours, limiting access to overcrowded platforms to avoid safety risks and introducing express trains with limited stops.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru's roads in crisis: BBMP chief calls for urgent pothole fixes | Report

Other suggestions included encouraging staggered office hours across sectors, promoting flexible work schedules and developing a metro app with real-time crowd information to help commuters plan smarter.

The post resonated with many online, sparking discussions on the need for better last-mile connectivity and smarter crowd management strategies.

“The yellow line has made the entire metro network unusable,” a commentator wrote in reply.