Rahul Dev: The Kannada film industry has grown immensely in the last five years
After kick starting his Kannada film journey in 2004 with Omkara, Rahul Dev went on to do as many as 15 films in the language. The actor says he is amazed to see how much things have changed for the better in the Kannada film industry in the last few years.
“I have not worked there in the past five or six years but I have seen the Kannada film industry grow immensely. Look at KGF (2018), it was such a huge hit. It was the first Kannada film to enter the ₹100 crore club. Now KGF 2 is coming and it stars Sanjay Dutt as the main villain, that is just amazing,” says Dev, who has also starred in films such as Soundarya (2007), Bombaat (2008), Yodha (2009)and Abhimanyu (2014).
Dev says he would love to get back and do more work in Kannada films. “It is a growing industry. Some very nice and sensitive films have been made in Kannada. I have been mostly part of commercial films over there. They are very quick in making them when I compare to Hindi films. Their economics are different,” he adds.
Noting the other changes in the Kannada film industry, the 52-year-old says, “Over the last six years, the overall turnover of the Kannada films have changed humongously. You have actors like Sudeepa, Darshan, Puneeth Rajkummar and Yash, who are all big stars. It is a growing market.”
However, Kannada films is not the only reasons why Dev remembers Bengaluru and talk so fondly about it.
“I did my engineering from there. I studied in R V College of Engineering. I also met my guru (Tarneiv ji) in the city. I have such precious memories of Bengaluru. During my trying times, Bengaluru helped me in terms of meeting my master there. It was so important. I have visited the city so many times. Kuch toh likha hai bangalore mein mera. Four years of college, five years with my guru and then 15 films in Kannada. At one point of time I even owned a house in the city. I love how beautiful the city is and how there are non rowdy people. I have seen the city change,” he concludes.
