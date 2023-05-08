Rahul Gandhi discusses the plight of gig workers in Bengaluru, shares masala dosa and coffee with them

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who is in Karnataka for the election campaign had a brief chat with the gig workers and delivery partners in Bengaluru on Sunday. A group of gig workers shared their plight with Rahul Gandhi and he was even seen ordering masala dosas and coffee along with them at a restaurant in the city. Rahul Gandhi discusses the plight of gig workers, shares masala dosa and coffee

While in conversation with Gandhi, the gig workers complained that the unemployment issue forced them to take up such jobs that are underpaid. He even discussed sports with them and asked them about their favorite football players. The delivery partners of aggregators like Swiggy, Zomato, Blinkit and Dunzo were seen sharing the food with the senior Congress leader in Bengaluru. The Congress party claimed that there are more than two lakh such gig workers in Bengaluru alone.

In a post, the Congress party tweeted, “@RahulGandhi ji had a candid conversation with gig workers and delivery partners of Dunzo, Swiggy, Zomato, Blinkit etc at the iconic Airlines Hotel in Bengaluru, today. Over a cup of coffee and masala dosa, they discussed the lives of delivery workers, lack of stable employment and rising prices of basic commodities. He also keenly listened to why these youngsters had taken up gig jobs, and what their working conditions were like.”

Later, Rahul Gandhi was even seen hopping into a two-wheeler as a pillion rider to reach his hotel in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, the BJP took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi’s road show and meetings in Bengaluru. It alleged that Rahul Gandhi’s road shows are planned in such a way that the areas with the most minority population are covered.

The polling for Karnataka assembly elections will be held on Wednesday and the results will be declared on Saturday.