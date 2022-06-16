Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Rahul Gandhi vs ED: Cong protests in Bengaluru; DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah held
bengaluru news

Rahul Gandhi vs ED: Cong protests in Bengaluru; DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah held

Karnataka Congress seniors Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar were detained by Bengaluru police after they led protests against the ED questioning of party leader Rahul Gandhi.
Bengaluru police once again took senior Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar into their custody as they held protests against a HC order.
Bengaluru police once again took senior Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar into their custody as they held protests against a HC order.
Published on Jun 16, 2022 04:15 PM IST
Copy Link
ByYamini C S | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

Karnataka Congress on Thursday protested in state capital Bengaluru over the Enforcement Directorate's ongoing questioning of party leader Rahul Gandhi in the connection with the National Herald case. Protests were held by party workers in several parts of the country also, apart from Delhi, including Kerala, Punjab, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Rajasthan over the issue.

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar, former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah and other leaders and workers of the party were detained by police during their protest in Bengaluru, news agency ANI reported.

"The protest is our right. We will fight for justice. They (ED) are not taking cases of any BJP leaders. They are harassing only Congress people," DK Shivakumar told ANI.

Karnataka Congress had warned they will lay siege to Bengaluru's Raj Bhawan on Thursday to protest the "torture" meted out to Rahul Gandhi by the ED.

Visuals shared by ANI on Twitter showed Congress party workers raising slogans and holding up placards. The party members marched from the party office to Raj Bhawan - the official residence of Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot - to give a memorandum and a complaint against the BJP.

According to Bengaluru Police, the Congress protest was against a Karnataka high court order. "The high court had earlier ordered that protests should not be held anywhere except Freedom Park. We conveyed it to them. They gave us in writing about protest but we rejected it. We conveyed it to them in the morning too. If they proceed, we will take them into preventive custody," Bheemashankar S Guled, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru East told ANI.

Bengaluru saw heavy traffic congestion due to the protest march. An image shared by ANI showed an ambulance stuck in the traffic.

Bengaluru saw extreme traffic congestions due to the protest march held by Congress workers.
Bengaluru saw extreme traffic congestions due to the protest march held by Congress workers.

(With ANI Inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karnataka. bengaluru rahul gandhi + 1 more
karnataka. bengaluru rahul gandhi
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 16, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out