Rain to bring respite from sizzling heat in Karnataka till Saturday: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said rain is likely to occur at a few places over Karnataka till Saturday and issued a thunderstorm warning over some isolated pockets in the state. Bengaluru may see a generally cloudy sky with possibility of light to moderate rain in the evenings or nights.(Satish Bate/HT Photo)

These places include Bagalkote, Belagavi, Bidar, Gadag, Haveri, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Raichur, Vijayapura, Yadgir, Ballari, Bengaluru, Chamarajanagara, Chitradurga, Chikkamagaluru, Davanagere, Hassan, Kodagu, Mandya, Mysuru, Tumakuru, Ramanagara, Shivamogga, Vijayanagara.

It also said Bengaluru may see a generally cloudy sky with possibility of light to moderate rain in the evenings or nights. Maximum and minimum temperatures in the city are likely to range around 33 and 23 degrees Celsius over the next 48 hours, respectively.

Bengaluru had seen its hottest day this year on April 18, recording 36.5 degrees Celsius temperature, a report said. In view of soaring temperatures, the health department had even issued an advisory urging the public to avoid going out between 11 am and 4 pm, the report added.

In its daily bulletin, the department said rainfall had occurred at isolated places over Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka (SIK). Kalaburagi recorded the highest maximum temperature of 37.6 degrees Celsius over the state, it added.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) meanwhile echoed the same predictions, saying that the average maximum temperature in the state was 40 degrees Celsius, recorded at Raichur district. Maximum temperature in the range of 40 to 42 degrees Celsius was recorded in some parts of Yadgir, Ballari, Koppala, Bidar, Vijayapura, Belagavi, Bagalkote, Kalaburagi and Raichur districts, it said. On the other hand, the average minimum temperature in the state was 19.7 degrees Celsius, recorded at Chikkamagaluru district.