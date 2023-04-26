Light rain to give relief from heat in Delhi for next 6-7 days: IMD

A fresh spell of light rain and cloudy weather will keep temperatures in check in Delhi and a heatwave is unlikely over the next six to seven days, the India Meteorological Department has said. A spell of light rain and cloudy weather will keep temperatures in check in Delhi.(HT_PRINT)

Delhi's primary weather station, the Safdarjung Observatory, recorded a minimum temperature of 18.4 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal, on Wednesday.

The maximum temperature is predicted to settle around 37 degrees Celsius.

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 34.9 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, on Tuesday.

A fresh wet spell is predicted over the western Himalayan region from April 26 and over the plains of northwest India from April 28 under the influence of a fresh western disturbance, the IMD said.

Delhi can expect generally cloudy sky and light rain over the next six-seven days.

The maximum temperature is likely to drop to at least 32 degrees Celsius by the end of April, it said.

The IMD had predicted above-normal temperatures and more heatwave days in large parts of the country this summer season.

While a heatwave swept some regions, especially east India, in early and mid-April, multiple weather systems have brought thunderstorms, hail storms and rains in several parts of the country, pulling temperatures down.

The Met office had Tuesday said that a heatwave is unlikely in the country over the next five days.